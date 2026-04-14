At least two people have died following an alleged drug overdose at a music event in Goregaon, Mumbai. Police have arrested five people in connection with the deaths at the Nesco Centre and have launched an official investigation.

Two Dead in Alleged Overdose at Mumbai Music Event

At least two people have died due to an alleged drug overdose at a music event held on April 11 at the Nesco Centre in Goregaon, Mumbai, police officials informed on Tuesday. It remains unclear what kind of substance the deceased had consumed and who supplied it to them, according to officials.

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Police Arrest Five, Launch Investigation

Police have said that a case has been registered at the Vanrai Police Station in Mumbai, and further investigation is underway. So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the case, including one individual associated with the event. Further details are awaited. (ANI)