Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium, India's first LED dome facility. Located at the University of Mysore, the center aims to boost astronomy education and research through immersive, state-of-the-art technology.

PM Modi Inaugurates Indias First LED Dome Planetarium in Mysuru City

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium, India's first LED dome planetarium, at the University of Mysore campus, marking a new addition to Karnataka's scientific and educational infrastructure. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other dignitaries were present at the inaugural ceremony.

Built by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), COSMOS-Mysuru has been envisaged as an astronomy education, research and training centre. Located at the foothills of Chamundi Hills, the facility aims to promote scientific curiosity and make astronomy more accessible to students and the public. The state-of-the-art facility features a 15-metre tilted dome comprising around 6,150 panels with 4.2 crore individual LEDs. Unlike conventional planetariums that use projectors to display images on a passive dome, its LED panels can be controlled in real time, offering an immersive visual experience and new possibilities for astronomy education. The Sky Theatre will showcase professionally produced astronomy programmes, along with an in-house film exploring the connection between the history of Mysuru and astronomy. The shows will be available in Kannada, English and Hindi.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Sitharaman described COSMOS-Mysuru as an important addition to the city's longstanding tradition of learning and scholarship, while highlighting its contribution to astronomy education and scientific research. "Today, the Hon'ble Prime Minister dedicates the COSMOS Planetarium, a centre for cosmology education, research and training. Here in Mysuru, with its long tradition of learning and scholarship, we now welcome a new institution devoted to understanding the universe," she said.

The Union Finance Minister thanked the Governor, the Chief Minister, the Karnataka government and the Mysuru district administration for their support and cooperation in establishing the facility. She also welcomed students and teachers from Mysuru schools who attended the ceremony. Sitharaman credited the scientists, engineers, architects and construction teams for making the centre possible, while highlighting Karnataka's contribution to India's scientific development. "This achievement also belongs to the scientists, engineers, architects and construction teams who have made this centre possible. Karnataka's contribution to science has deep roots. It has a long tradition of supporting science and education and has played a crucial role in building India's scientific capabilities," she said.

Highlighting Karnataka's growing presence in emerging technology sectors, she said the state had established a strong position in information technology, aerospace, biotechnology and space technology, supported by research institutions, startups and MSMEs. "With COSMOS in Mysuru, we add another feature to its cap. India's first LED dome planetarium brings many important benefits. COSMOS makes astronomy accessible through an immersive learning experience. It helps children understand stars and planets and encourages them to ask questions," Sitharaman said.