    Mukesh Ambani gets third death threat, sender demands Rs 400 crore ransom

    Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani on Monday morning received a third death threat email in which the sender demanded a ransom of Rs 400 crore. According to the reports, he is the same sender who sent two such emails on October 27 and demanded Rs 200 crore from Ambani. 

    Mukesh Ambani gets third death threat sender demands Rs 400 crore ransom gcw
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2023, 10:27 AM IST

    Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani received a death threat email for a ransom of Rs 400 crore on Monday, marking the third one in the series of threats sent in the past 4 days. Ambani, one of the richest businessmen in the world, has been receiving threat mails since October 27 from a single email ID. The officials said that every threat email included a ransom demand.

    The first threat, which was received on Friday, demanded a ransom of Rs 20 crore. A day later, a further email was received threatening to shoot Ambani dead unless he paid the sender Rs 200 crore, an officer from Mumbai police claimed.

    Also Read | ED summons CM Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in Delhi liquor excise policy case on Nov 2

    Officials said all the three emails have been sent from the same email ID and the sender has been identified as Shadab Khan. The emails were sent from Belgium, the officials said.

    Authorities are currently investigating the validity of the email address, since there are rumours that the messages could have been sent using a fictitious name. In an effort to learn more about the aforementioned email address, they are also making an effort to communicate with the Belgian email service providers.

    An FIR was lodged in the matter on Saturday at the Gamdevi police station based on a complaint by the industrialist's security in charge.

    A case was filed under sections 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 387 (placing a person in fear of death or great harm in order to commit extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and an investigation is in progress to apprehend those responsible.

    Last year, the Mumbai Police had arrested a man from Bihar's Darbhanga for making death threat calls to Mukesh Ambani and his family members. Additionally, he has made threats to blow up Mumbai's Sir H N Reliance Foundation Hospital.

    Also Read | PM Modi applauds CRPF women personnel's daredevil stunts on National Unity Day | WATCH

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2023, 10:27 AM IST
