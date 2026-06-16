An IIT graduate’s viral post revealed his surprise over a much lower take-home salary than his advertised Rs 25 LPA package. The discrepancy was due to deductions like tax and provident fund, which are included in the Cost to Company (CTC) figure.

An IIT graduate has gone viral after sharing the surprising reality behind his much-coveted ₹25 lakh per annum (LPA) package, revealing that his first salary credit was far lower than what he had expected. His post has reignited discussions about the difference between Cost to Company (CTC) figures and actual take-home salaries offered by employers.

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The graduate, who landed a job with an impressive ₹25 LPA package after completing his studies, admitted that he was shocked when his first salary was credited to his bank account. Describing his reaction, he wrote, "Mujhe laga bank ne galti ki hai" (I thought the bank had made a mistake), highlighting the confusion many fresh graduates experience when they encounter salary deductions for the first time.

Check the viral video here:

According to his account, the gap between the advertised CTC and the actual monthly amount was caused by multiple deductions and compensation components that are often overlooked during campus placements. These included income tax, provident fund contributions, gratuity, insurance benefits and performance-linked incentives that are counted as part of the overall package but do not directly translate into monthly cash in hand.

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The post quickly gained traction on social media, with thousands of users sharing similar experiences. Many professionals recalled their own surprise after receiving their first salary despite securing lucrative job offers. The discussion also shed light on how large salary packages can sometimes create unrealistic expectations among students entering the workforce.

Several users praised the graduate for openly discussing a topic that is rarely explained during recruitment drives. Others stressed the importance of understanding salary structures before accepting job offers, noting that take-home pay can differ significantly from the headline CTC figure.

The viral conversation has also sparked broader discussions about financial literacy among young professionals. Experts say job seekers should carefully review salary breakups, including fixed pay, variable components, bonuses, stock options and statutory deductions, to get a realistic estimate of their earnings.

The IIT graduate’s experience serves as a reminder that while a high CTC may look attractive on paper, the amount that ultimately reaches an employee’s bank account can be considerably lower. His candid revelation has resonated with countless young professionals navigating their first jobs and learning the realities of corporate compensation.

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