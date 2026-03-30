PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has backed Iran, saying the US and Israel will be defeated. This comes as Donald Trump claims the US military has destroyed key Iranian targets and hinted at seizing its Kharg Island oil hub, a move Iran decries as a plot.

As West Asia continues to boil, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday came out in support of Iran, asserting that America and Israel will suffer defeat at the hands of Iran. Speaking to reporters, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said, "Iran is fighting for martyrdom. On the other hand, the soldiers of America and Israel are running away, but those of Iran are waiting. The victory will belong to Iran."

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Trump claims major military strikes on Iran

Earlier, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said it's a "big day" for Iran, stating that the US military has destroyed many key targets in the country. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that the US military had destroyed many sought-after targets in Iran. He said, "Big day in Iran. Many long-sought-after targets have been taken out and destroyed by our GREAT MILITARY, the finest and most lethal in the World. God bless you all! President DJT."

Earlier in the day, when being gaggled with the press on Air Force One en route to Joint Base Andrews, Trump said that Iran's entire Navy and Air Force have been knocked out, and most of their missiles are gone.

Also, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) hinted that Washington could seize Iran's key oil export hub on Kharg Island in an interview with the Financial Times newspaper. He told the Financial Times, "Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options." Underscoring the strategic importance of the island, Trump said, "I don't think they have any defence. We could take it very easily," suggesting the facility could be captured with minimal resistance.

Iran accuses US of planning 'ground invasion'

Meanwhile, Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday accused the United States and Israel of planning a "ground invasion" under the guise of diplomacy, warning that Tehran will not yield to pressure, according to Iranian state media Press TV. As quoted by Press TV, he said, "The enemy talks of negotiations but plans a ground invasion. The US seeks in a 15-point list what it couldn't win in war. Our forces are ready, and we will never be humiliated." (ANI)