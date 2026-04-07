Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced wheat procurement at MSP will begin on April 9, a day early, prioritising small farmers. He also highlighted the MP-UP collaboration to promote products and a cultural event in Varanasi.

Wheat Procurement to Begin Early

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that wheat procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) would commence from April 9, a day earlier than the previously announced date (April 10).

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CM Yadav made the announcement while addressing the ministers ahead of the cabinet meeting at the state secretariat in Bhopal. The Chief Minister added that the process will initially prioritise registered small and marginal farmers, and slot booking for procurement has already begun.

Ministers to Monitor Arrangements

Adequate gunny bags (baradana) have been arranged for the procurement process. He further directed ministers to continuously monitor wheat procurement arrangements in their respective districts and ensure proper coordination to avoid inconvenience to farmers.

MP-UP Inter-State Collaboration

The Chief Minister also highlighted the inter-state collaboration program organised in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi last month. He said the 'MP-UP Sahyog Sammelan' held on March 31 focused on connecting One District One Product initiatives, GI-tagged products, export-oriented products, traditional crafts and regional specialties to national and international markets.

The CM also stressed that special emphasis was placed on branding, marketing and export promotion of the distinctive products of both states. Along with this, discussions were held to strengthen industrial cooperation, investment promotion, cultural exchange and tourism development.

Cultural Exchange in Varanasi

He further highlighted a three-day theatrical presentation of Samrat Vikramaditya Mahanatya, a symbol of the rich tradition of good governance, was held in Varanasi from April 3 to April 5. The event was attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and drew participation from public representatives and citizens.

The most remarkable feature of the theatrical presentation was its realistic depiction. The event also established a living cultural connection between Ujjain, the city of Mahakal, and Varanasi, the city of Baba Vishwanath. (ANI)