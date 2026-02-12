MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has welcomed the Union Home Ministry's decision to sing six verses of 'Vande Mataram' before the national anthem, stating his government will implement the directive immediately to honour the nation's freedom fighters.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has welcomed the Union Home Ministry's decision to sing six verses of 'Vande Mataram' before the national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana', stating that the state government will implement the directive immediately. Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said, "I not only approve of the decision by the Home Ministry, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, to sing six verses of Vande Mataram before Jana Gana Mana, but also I feel joy that this decision by our Prime Minister will bring the entire nation together with us to remember all those who sacrificed their lives for the country before independence. We are fortunate that the Prime Minister has decided to sing the entire Vande Mataram. The Madhya Pradesh government also supports this decision, and we will implement it immediately in our state."

Decision to Inspire Nationalism

Earlier on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh also appreciated the decision saying it would play a vital role in inspiring the spirit of nationalism for coming generations. "I believe this auspicious day has arrived quite late. The work that should have been done years ago has now been carried out by Prime Minister Modi. I proudly say that this decision will become a major role to inspire a sense of nationalism among the coming generations in India. I thank Prime Minister Modi from the bottom of my heart, and I feel proud that a decision which should have been taken much earlier was implemented during his tenure," Singh told reporters.

When asked about the implementation of singing verses of 'Vande Mataram' before the national anthem in schools, the minister said that many institutions follow it on their own and after becoming a law, it would be mandatory for every institution and school to implement it. "Most schools and institutions follow this on their own, but I believe that when something becomes law, it naturally becomes mandatory for every institution and school to implement it. I would say this is a very good decision," the school minister added. (ANI)