MP CM Mohan Yadav announced a 10-day ‘Angan Milan’ programme for women and children from Sept 26. The event is part of the month-long 'Seva Sankalp' campaign, launched on PM Modi's birthday, to strengthen women's empowerment and development.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said a 10-day ‘Angan Milan’ programme focusing on the empowerment of women and children will be organised in the state from September 26 to October 5.

'Seva Sankalp' Campaign for Women Empowerment

The programme will be observed as part of the month-long 'Seva Sankalp' campaign being launched on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. The Seva-Sankalp campaign will be conducted from September 17 to October 17 across the state.

The Chief Minister Yadav added that the campaign would focus on strengthening women's empowerment, dignity and development, while various activities would also be organised for children. “On the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday on September 17, the month-long Seva Sankalp campaign will begin, under which a 10-day Angan Milan programme will be organised. The Prime Minister has always given priority to the empowerment and development of women. It is a matter of fortune for us that the Prime Minister has continuously worked on several schemes aimed at making women's lives easier, making them self-reliant and bringing them into the mainstream of development,” CM Yadav said.

He added that both the Central and state governments were working towards women's empowerment and that the Seva Sankalp campaign would further strengthen these efforts in Madhya Pradesh. “Through the Seva Sankalp campaign, the state and Central governments are working for the empowerment of women. Our government is also working towards empowering women on the lines of a ‘Sashakt Madhya Pradesh’ (Empowered MP). There has been a tremendous change in the lives of women during Prime Minister Modi's tenure,” Yadav said.

Referring to the Prime Minister's emphasis on women, the poor, youth and farmers, the Chief Minister stressed that women had an important place among the four key pillars highlighted by PM Modi. “When he talks about women, the poor, youth and farmers, mothers and sisters have immense importance in it. I pray to God for the empowerment of all our sisters and for them to move forward with confidence,” he said.

The CM also referred to the Nari Vandan Adhiniyam and said the government was committed to ensuring women’s rights. “The Prime Minister has immense respect for women, which is why he brought the Nari Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament. Though the Opposition opposed it to some extent, sooner or later, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, we will ensure that women get their rights,” he said.

Details of 'Angan Milan' Programme

The Chief Minister further added that the Angan Milan programme, scheduled from September 26 to October 5, would include activities aimed at empowering women and children and taking forward the campaign's objectives. "The Angan Milan programme will include activities for women and children from September 26 to October 5. Through the entire programme, we will continuously move forward in the direction of empowering women along with their children,” CM Yadav said. (ANI)