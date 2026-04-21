The Madhya Pradesh Legislative assembly will hold a special one-day session on April 27 to discuss the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam'. The announcement by CM Mohan Yadav followed a BJP protest against Congress's alleged role in blocking the bill.

A special one-day session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative assembly will be held on April 27, focusing on "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam", with discussions centred on the holistic development and empowerment of women.

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The state assembly secretariat issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday, stating that the proceedings will be held from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm and again from 3:00 pm to 5:30 pm, unless otherwise directed by the Speaker.

The agenda of the special session highlights deliberations on policies and initiatives related to women's empowerment, reflecting the government's emphasis on inclusive development.

BJP holds 'Jan-Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra'

Earlier on Monday, while participating in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 'Jan-Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra' in Bhopal, CM Mohan Yadav stressed that a one-day special session would be convened and women's issues would be discussed.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a "Jan-Aakrosh Mahila Padyatra" in Bhopal to protest against the defeat of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Lok Sabha, which sought to implement women's reservation starting from the 2029 general elections.

Scores of Women BJP leaders along with BJP state president Hemant Khadelwal and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in the protest and alleged that Congress was responsible for blocking the bill and depriving women of their rights.

"The Congress will have to pay the price for its actions. The entire nation is outraged over the bill that Congress has defeated by snatching away the rights of women and opposing the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Madhya Pradesh stands with the sisters. Today, along with state BJP President Hemant Khandelwal and others, I participated in a protest in a democratic manner for the rights of our sisters. We condemn this and will take this protest yatra to the grassroots level. Additionally, a one-day special assembly session will be called for discussion on women issues and we will move forward," CM Yadav said.