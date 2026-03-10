Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav announced Rani Durgavati Sanctuary as the state's third cheetah habitat. With five new cubs born in Kuno National Park, the total population is now 53. The government also announced farmer bonuses and other achievements.

MP's Third Cheetah Habitat

After Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar wildlife sanctuary, the Madhya Pradesh government finds a third shelter for the Cheetah in the state, with plans to release the big cats at the Rani Durgavati Sanctuary (Nauradehi).

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav revealed the plan while addressing the ministers ahead of the beginning of the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, according to an official release. "Cheetahs are rapidly thriving in Madhya Pradesh and the recent birth of five new cubs has further enriched the cheetah family here. The Madhya Pradesh government is going to release Cheetah in the Rani Durgavati Sanctuary (Nauradehi) in about two months too. With this, Madhya Pradesh will have three habitats for the Cheetah," CM Yadav said.

He added that the government will also release crocodiles, gharials and turtles in different water bodies to further strengthen the state's biodiversity.

Cheetah Population Crosses 50

Notably, Namibian cheetah Jwala gave birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Monday and became a successful third-time mother with the latest cubs. With the birth of these five cubs, the number of Indian-born cheetah cubs that are thriving in the country has risen to 33 and the total number of cheetah population has reached 53.

"Good News from Kuno National Park again...Cheetah Jwala has given birth to 5 cubs, marking another major milestone for Project Cheetah. With this, India's cheetah population has crossed the half-century mark, reaching 53. A proud moment for wildlife conservation and a strong testament to the success of India's cheetah reintroduction efforts," CM Yadav said in a post on X on Monday.

Incentives for Farmers

Addressing the ministers, the Chief Minister further informed that the state government would provide a bonus of Rs 40 per quintal on wheat procurement at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2625 per quintal.

He also announced a bonus of Rs 600 per quintal on the purchase of urad crop to encourage the production of pulses, adding that Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to offer such an incentive for urad procurement.

The CM emphasised that the registration period for wheat procurement was set for March 10, 2026 and directed officials to ensure timely payment to farmers.

Pachmarhi Honoured as 'Green Destination'

CM Yadav informed that Pachmarhi has been certified as a "Green Destination" by an international environmental organisation from Germany. He said that it was a result of the efforts being made to develop the tourism sector in Madhya Pradesh.

The CM noted that Pachmarhi is the first location in the country to receive such certification, adding that the state government will develop Pachmarhi as an exemplary and best environmental model in the country.

CM Congratulates Indian Cricket Team

Additionally, CM Yadav congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the T20 world cup on behalf of the Madhya Pradesh government and entire council of ministers and wished them a bright future.

India beat New Zealand by 96 runs to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026). (ANI)