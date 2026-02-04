CM Mohan Yadav stated that Madhya Pradesh is strengthening health services through extensive infrastructure expansion. The state has seen progress in medical education, improved maternal/child health indicators, and issued 4.43 crore Ayushman cards.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has stated that health services in the state are being continuously strengthened to ensure better health outcomes for citizens, according to an official release.

Through coordinated efforts, the state has witnessed extensive expansion of health infrastructure, ensuring the availability of quality, accessible, and modern medical facilities for the general public. With notable progress in medical education, super-speciality services, maternal and child health and public health programs, Madhya Pradesh is steadily moving toward improved health indicators, he added.

Improved Maternal and Child Health

As per the release, significant progress has also been recorded in maternal and child health. The Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) has declined from 173 to 142, while the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has reduced from 41 to 37. Under the Janani Suraksha Yojana and the Chief Minister's Maternity Assistance Scheme, financial assistance worth thousands of crores of rupees has been provided to lakhs of beneficiaries. Successful discharge rates from Special Newborn Care Units (SNCUs) and Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRCs) have also improved, reflecting better management of neonatal care and malnutrition.

Public Health and Financial Security Initiatives

Under public health initiatives, Madhya Pradesh has emerged as one of the top five performing states nationally in the Tuberculosis Elimination Programme. Comprehensive screening and treatment facilities have been developed under the Sickle Cell Mission. Under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, 4.43 crore cards have been issued, providing financial security to citizens, with eligible families receiving free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. Critically ill patients are also being provided with rapid access to advanced medical care during emergencies through the PM Shri Air Ambulance Service, which has benefited over 120 citizens to date.

Expansion of Medical Education

The Chief Minister also emphasised that until 2003, the state had only six medical colleges, whereas today Madhya Pradesh has 33 medical colleges. Over the past two years, the number of government medical colleges has increased from 14 to 19, while private medical colleges have risen from 12 to 14. Plans are in place to start six new government medical colleges and 13 medical colleges under the PPP model over the next two years. Over the past two years, government MBBS seats have increased from 2,275 to 2,850, while the total number of MBBS seats across government and private institutions has reached 5,550. Postgraduate (MD/MS) seats have also increased, with government PG seats rising from 1,262 to 1,468 and total PG seats reaching 2,862. Additionally, 93 super-speciality seats have been made available.

Major Infrastructure Projects

New medical colleges under the PPP model are under development in Katni, Dhar, Panna, and Betul. Infrastructure works worth Rs 773.07 crore have commenced at MGM Medical College, Indore, including hospital buildings, a mini auditorium and a nursing hostel. Works worth Rs 321.94 crore have begun for Shyam Shah Medical College, Rewa, while projects worth Rs 383.22 crore have been initiated for the new hospital associated with Satna Medical College. Additionally, Rs 192.40 crore has been approved for the establishment of 13 new nursing colleges.

Advanced Medical Services and Technology

As part of the expansion of advanced medical services, linear accelerator machines have been approved for Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, and Gwalior. CT scan and MRI machines have been installed in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa and Sagar. Cardiac cath labs have been established in Bhopal and Rewa. Bone marrow transplant services have begun in Indore and Jabalpur, while a state-of-the-art machine for CAR-T cell therapy and blood cancer treatment has been installed in Indore. (ANI)