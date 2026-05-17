Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan-2026 in Yamunanagar, highlighting government achievements in women's welfare, farmer support through MSP and compensation, and job creation for youth across the state.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday inaugurated the two-day Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan-2026 in Yamunanagar. Earlier, the Chief Minister offered prayers at Saraswati Udgam Sthal Shri Adi Badri Narayan Temple and prayed for the progress and prosperity of the state. He also inaugurated an exhibition showcasing the development works of Haryana.

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Empowering Women and Girls

The Chief Minister said that the state government has launched the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana to provide economic and social security to women and girls. Under the scheme, financial assistance of Rs. 2,100 is being provided. So far, Rs. 1,415 crore has been given to around 9.76 lakh women beneficiaries. Poor women are also being provided LPG cylinders at Rs 500 every month to help manage household expenses. Under this scheme, Rs. 243 crore has been transferred to the bank accounts of around 14.38 lakh eligible women in the state, a release said.

Comprehensive Support for Farmers

He said that farmers' welfare is at the centre of the government's policies. All 24 crops are being purchased at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). So far, Rs 1,80,000 crore has been transferred into the accounts of 12 lakh farmers for crop procurement. During the last 11 years, farmers have been given compensation worth Rs 16,160 crore under compensation schemes and the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana for crop losses. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, around 20.18 lakh farmers have received Rs. 7,562 crore in 22 instalments directly into their bank accounts.

Modernising Agricultural Practices

To support stubble management, crop residue management machines are being provided to farmers at a 50 per cent subsidy. Since 2018-19, around 1,10,767 machines have been distributed on subsidy. The Chief Minister said that the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana was introduced to protect farmers from fluctuations in market prices. The government has abolished the Abiana system, ending a practice that had continued since the British era. Paperless registration of land and property has been initiated across the state, making the registry process completely digital, he added.

Social Welfare and Public Benefits

He said that the creamy layer income limit for Backwards Classes has been increased from Rs. 6 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh. Reservation has also been provided to Backwards Class-B in Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies. The Chief Minister said that people living in houses built on Panchayati land up to 500 square yards in villages have been given ownership rights. Under the Happy Haryana Yojana, around 18.20 lakh Happy Cards have been issued to poor families, allowing them to travel free up to 1,000 kilometres annually in Haryana Roadways buses.

Improving Infrastructure and Basic Amenities

He said that no poor person will now be deprived of medical treatment due to a lack of money. He further said that under the Pradhan Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, free solar rooftops have been installed on 54,958 houses. Under the Mhara Gaon-Jagmag Gaon Yojana, 24-hour electricity supply is being provided to 6,019 villages. Line losses in the state have reduced from 30 per cent to 9.97 per cent. Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Har Ghar Nal Se Jal scheme has been provided to 30.41 lakh households.

Focus on Youth Employment

The Chief Minister said that in the last year, 36,000 youth have been given government jobs without "parchi-kharchi". With this, a total of 1.80 lakh jobs have been provided during the last 11 years. Job security has also been ensured for 1.18 lakh youth appointed through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. To assist youth seeking jobs abroad, the Haryana Overseas Employment Cell has been established, which is benefiting many people. (ANI)