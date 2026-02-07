Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah has again apologised for his controversial remarks on Colonel Sofia Qureshi. He said he had no malicious intent and the words were spoken in a moment of patriotic fervour, taking responsibility for the mistake.

Minister Expresses Regret

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah on Saturday once again expressed regret over his controversial remarks related to Colonel Sofia Qureshi, stating that he had no intention of disrespecting any woman officer, the Indian Army, or any section of society.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"I have said this many times earlier and I am reiterating it again today that I had no intention of insulting any woman officer, the Indian Army, or any section of society. Undoubtedly, my words did not reflect my true feelings; the words were spoken in a moment of patriotic fervour, excitement, and passion. The intent behind the mistake should be taken into consideration. As you all know, I had no malicious intent," said Minister Shah, while speaking to reporters in Indore.

He further said, "I have sincerely apologised many times, and I am doing so again today. It is extremely painful for me that such a controversy arose due to a small mistake on my part. I believe that my feelings will be viewed in the correct context. I have always had, and will continue to have, the utmost respect for the Indian Army."

"While being in public life, maintaining decorum and sensitivity in one's words is extremely important. I have reflected on this incident, learned a lesson, and I take responsibility. I will control my speech in the future and such a mistake is not repeated. Once again, I sincerely apologise to all citizens, the Indian Army, and everyone who has been hurt by this incident," Minister Shah added.

Supreme Court's Involvement

Earlier on January 19, the Supreme Court directed the Madhya Pradesh government to consider and decide within two weeks the issue of granting sanction required for the court to take cognisance of offences alleged against BJP MLA Kunwar Vijay Shah over his scurrilous remarks against Colonel Sofia Qureshi. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant also, for the second time, expressed its dissatisfaction with the delayed public apology tendered by Shah. During the hearing, counsel appearing for Shah submitted that the MLA had apologised and was cooperating with the investigation. Responding to this, the CJI asked, "Where is that apology?"

Background of the Controversy

Notably, the controversy arose after a video clip of Shah's speech went viral on social media. In his clarification, Shah had said his comments were taken out of context and were meant to praise Colonel Qureshi's bravery. (ANI)