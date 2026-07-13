A man, identified as Lokesh Prajapati, created a ruckus at the Betul district court in MP. He entered on a motorcycle, hit a judge's car, assaulted staff and police, and damaged property before his arrest. His family claims he is mentally ill.

A man allegedly created a ruckus on the premises of the district and session court in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Monday evening, assaulting court staff and police personnel and damaging court property, an official said.

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The incident occurred at around 5 pm, when the accused, identified as Lokesh Prajapati, entered the court premises riding his motorcycle in a rash and negligent manner while continuously honking.

Following the incident, a court employee, Rajkumar Uikey, lodged a complaint at Kotwali Police Station. The complaint stated that the accused's motorcycle allegedly collided with the judge's vehicle, causing damage. When the complainant tried to stop him, the accused allegedly attempted to run the motorcycle towards him.

Hearing the commotion, court staff, security personnel and police officials rushed to the spot and tried to restrain the accused. He, however, abused the employees, pushed and assaulted them. During the scuffle, he also damaged a glass door inside the court premises, the complaint alleged.

Police Take Accused into Custody

Upon receiving the information, the Kotwali police reached the court and took the accused into custody.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Betul, Annapurna Sirsam said, "Today, the police received information between 5:00 PM and 5:30 PM that an unidentified young man had entered the court premises while driving recklessly. The police reached the spot immediately. The man was extremely aggressive and even assaulted the police personnel. He also vandalised the door of a temple located inside the court premises. An FIR is being registered, and further action will be taken based on the relevant legal sections and the evidence found."

Family Claims Accused is 'Mentally Disturbed'

When asked whether the accused was suffering from any mental illness, the officer said his family had informed police that he was undergoing treatment and was "mentally disturbed", but the claim would be verified after examining relevant medical documents.

"As per the family members, he was undergoing treatment and they say he is mentally disturbed. We will, however, verify the medical documents before drawing any conclusion," the officer added.

SDOP Sirsam further added the FIR was registered based on a complaint submitted by the court authorities. Police identified the accused as Lokesh Prajapati, adding that he has no previous criminal record. (ANI)