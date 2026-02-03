In Tikamgarh, a cow owner was booked for beheading a dead calf and hanging its head to make the mother cow continue lactating. The incident sparked protests, leading to police action. The cow has been rescued and moved to a shelter.

Tikamgarh Police on Tuesday registered a case against a cow owner who allegedly beheaded a dead calf and hung its head in the cowshed, reportedly to keep the cow lactating. Police have registered a case and rescued the cow.

Vikram Singh Kushwaha, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Tikamgarh, said, "We have registered a case under animal cruelty laws against the accused, Satyendra Yadav. The cow has been moved to a shelter, and the perpetrator will face strict legal action."

The incident occurred in the Baikunthi neighbourhood of Tikamgarh city and came to light after local residents noticed it and informed others.

According to the police, the accused, Satendra Yadav, sells milk and keeps cows and buffaloes at his residence. A calf belonging to one of his cows had died due to illness a few days earlier.

After the calf's death, the cow reportedly stopped giving milk. Police said the accused then cut off the head of the dead calf and hung it on the wall of the cowshed so that the cow could see it and resume milk production.

Protests erupt, police take action

The incident triggered protests after neighbours alerted members of the Bajrang Dal. The group reached the spot and staged a demonstration, placing the severed calf's head on the road and blocking traffic for some time.

According to the information, police arrived at the scene and spoke with the protesters, assuring them of action under the law. The road blockade was lifted thereafter.

The Kotwali Police registered a case against the accused under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and initiated legal proceedings. The cow was removed from the accused's premises and sent to a gaushala.

