MP man accused of saying 'Pakistan Zindabad' chants 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' 21 times after HC bail clause (WATCH)

Mohammad Faizal who had earlier raised slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad, Bharat Murdabad", today as per his bail conditions, reached the police station and saluted Tricolour 21 times while saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday granted bail to a man accused of chanting ‘Pakistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad’ slogans on the condition that he will salute the national flag and chant ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ 21 times, twice a month. The accused Mohammad Faizal Khan was granted bail on this condition along with a personal bond of Rs 50,000.

The conditions, according to justice Dinesh Kumar Paliwal, “may enthuse in him (Faizal) the sense of responsibility and a pride for the country in which he is born and living.”

Today, as per his bail conditions, Faizal reached the police station and saluted the Indian national flag 21 times while saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

A video of the same is going viral on social media, sparking reactions from users.

The case

Faizal was taken into custody on May 17 after allegedly raising anti-national slogans and shouting “Pakistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad” in public, prompting charges under Section 153B of the IPC for promoting enmity and disrupting public harmony.

According to reports, granting him bail, a bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Paliwal ordered that till the trial of the case goes on, Faizal Khan will have to go to Misrod Police Station in Bhopal on every 1st and 4th Tuesday of the month and salute the national flag at the police station building. Apart from this, he will also have to raise the slogan ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ 21 times.

He has to arrive at the police station between 10 am and 12 o' clock on those two days in a month and mark his presence.

Faizal moved the high court seeking bail claiming that he has been falsely implicated in the case. However, during the hearing, his counsel accepted that his client was seen shouting the anti-national slogan. Therefore, the advocate requested he should be released on bail by imposing some stringent conditions.

Considering all the facts and arguments in the matter, the single judge bench agreed to grant him bail against the condition of saluting national flag and chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

