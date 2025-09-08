Two policemen from Civil Lines police station in Madhya Pradesh's Datia landed in hot water after a scandalous video surfaced, showing an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) dancing in an “objectionable” manner with women performers at a birthday party.

As the video went viral, Datia Superintendent of Police (SP) Suraj Verma ordered the immediate suspension of both officers involved.

This is the second such episode in Madhya Pradesh in just a few days. In Shivpuri, another ASI from Bhauti police station was suspended after a reel surfaced showing him enjoying with a wanted criminal, Rohit Parihar, alias Solid, alongside a young woman.

The reel—shared on Instagram purportedly depicts a beer can on the table as the trio danced to lyrics that referenced evading police custody. Shivpuri SP Aman Singh Rathore slammed the officer’s conduct as “unbecoming of service” and has ordered a thorough departmental inquiry.