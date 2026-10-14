Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav transferred over Rs 1,834 crore to 1.25 crore women under the Ladli Behna Yojana and Rs 115.10 crore for the LPG subsidy scheme during a programme in Umaria, where he also launched projects worth Rs 144.16 crore.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred the 41st installment of the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana of over Rs 1,834 crore to more than 1.25 crore beneficiaries at a state-level programme held in Umaria district on Wednesday.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also transferred Rs 115.10 crore as a two-month subsidy to the accounts of more than 23 lakh eligible women under the Rs 450 LPG cylinder refill scheme.

About Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana

The Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana aims to promote women’s economic self-reliance, improve their health and nutritional status, and strengthen their participation in family decision-making. Under the scheme, eligible women receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 and the amount is transferred directly to beneficiaries' Aadhaar-linked bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The first installment under the scheme was transferred in June 2023, and by September 2026, a total of 40 instalments had been disbursed. A budget allocation of Rs 23,882.81 crore has been made for the scheme for the financial year 2026-27.

Other Welfare Initiatives

Before the programme, the Chief Minister visited an exhibition organised by various government departments. He also distributed motorised tricycles to persons with disabilities on the occasion.

Infrastructure and Development Projects

Additionally, during the programme, CM Yadav also laid the foundation stones for 68 construction projects worth Rs 57 crore and inaugurated 68 development works worth Rs 87 crore, providing a boost to infrastructure and development in the region. The 136 projects have a combined cost of approximately Rs 144.16 crore.

Projects in Bandhavgarh and Manpur

The development works include projects in the Bandhavgarh and Manpur Assembly constituencies. In the Bandhavgarh Assembly constituency, 18 works worth Rs 59.07 crore were inaugurated, while foundation stones were laid for 46 works costing Rs 32.25 crore.

Similarly, in the Manpur Assembly constituency, 50 works worth Rs 28.25 crore were inaugurated, and foundation stones were laid for 22 works costing Rs 24.59 crore.

(ANI)