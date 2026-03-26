Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav released 14 turtles into the Bamner River in Veerangana Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve on his birthday. The reserve is also being prepped as a third habitat for cheetahs with a new special enclosure.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released 14 turtles into the Bamner River at the Veerangana Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve located in Rahli tehsil of Sagar district on the occasion of his 61st birthday on Wednesday. These turtles were brought from the Chambal River and Bhopal and released into the Bamner River, which flows through the tiger reserve, restoring them to their natural habitat. The turtles belonged to two species, which include six of the Terra Pins species and eight of the Sundari species, according to an official release.

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Conservation Efforts and Future Plans

According to experts, these species play an important role in maintaining river cleanliness and balancing aquatic biodiversity. CM Yadav also performed the Bhoomi Poojan for a special enclosure (soft release boma) to be constructed for the rehabilitation of cheetahs on the occasion. The Rani Durgavati tiger reserve is the largest national tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh and shares ecological boundaries with Satpura National Park, Kanha National Park, and Pench National Park. This tiger Reserve offers a favourable habitat for various wildlife species.

CM Yadav said that the state government is continuously working to conserve wildlife and aquatic species by enriching forests and water sources. Emphasising the conservation and promotion of various turtle species in clean-water rivers, he added that this would help strengthen ecological balance.

He stressed that the tiger reserve is set to gain a new identity in the future, as it will become the third secure habitat for cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh. This initiative will boost wildlife tourism in the state and further enrich its biodiversity.

Government's Commitment to Wildlife

The government is taking important steps to maintain a balance between nature and development. The Chief Minister also highlighted that said forests derive their beauty from wildlife, and the state government is working with a commitment to the welfare of all living beings. Special attention is being given to the development and conservation of aquatic, terrestrial, and aerial species.

In the past, gharials and 25 turtles were released into Kuno National Park, and five vultures were also released into the wild. These initiatives reflect the government's commitment to conserving all forms of life.

Expansion of wildlife tourism in the state will also generate new employment opportunities for rural communities. Tiger reserves help foster a sense of coexistence between humans and wildlife, he added.

About Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve

The Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve spans 2,339 square kilometres, making it the largest tiger reserve in the state, spread across the districts of Sagar, Damoh and Narsinghpur. It is also known as the 'Land of Wolves'. Currently, around 32 tigers inhabit the reserve.

New Cheetah Habitat

The landscape is suitable for cheetahs and resembles habitats found in South Africa. Cheetahs are expected to be relocated here soon from Kuno National Park.

Rich Biodiversity

The sanctuary is home to about 240 species of birds, making it a major attraction for nature and wildlife enthusiasts.

The reserve hosts a wide variety of wildlife, including tigers, leopards, wolves, bears, jackals, hyenas, foxes, wild boars, nilgai, four-horned antelope, blackbuck, chinkara, turtles, and crocodiles. (ANI)