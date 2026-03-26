The Election Commission of India held a review session for Assam officials to assess preparedness for the April 9 polls. The ECI aims for a violence-free, fair election and reviewed logistics, EVM management, and voter outreach activities.

With Assam set to go to polls on April 9, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday held an online review and training session for District Election Officers (DEOs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), SSPs, Commanding Officers (CPs), and other senior state officials to assess poll preparedness.

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According to a press note issued by the ECI, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, during the review visit of Assam on February 18, had underlined that the elections in Assam shall be conducted in a violence-free, intimidation-free, and inducement-free manner so that every elector can vote without fear or favour in a festive atmosphere.

Commission Reviews Poll Preparedness

Senior officers of the Commission reviewed the preparedness of the district administration and law and order machinery for the general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Assam, the press note said. The senior officers held a detailed review with the DEOs, SPs, and CPs of the state on every aspect of election planning, ensuring AMF at all polling stations, EVM management, logistics, training of election staff, seizures, law and order, voter awareness and outreach activities.

Key Directives for Election Officials

Polling Day Procedures

It was also emphasised that the Presiding Officers (POs) must ensure that the signed copies of Form 17C, which contains the account of votes recorded, are shared with all the polling agents present at the close of the poll.

The note further stated that the Presiding Officers should also be properly trained and directed to upload voter turnout data on the ECINET App on a two-hourly basis and at the close of polls.

Voter Facilitation and Information

District Election Officers (DEOs) were also directed to ensure distribution of Voter Information Slips (VIS) to all electors at least 5 days before the day of poll. They were also instructed to ensure that Voter Guides are provided to each household. CEO Assam informed that in addition to these, Braille-enabled VIS will also be issued for the benefit of visually impaired voters, the note said.

Campaign and Safety Measures

The note said that DEOs were also instructed to ensure that the permissions sought by candidates and political parties for various campaign-related activities through the Suvidha module of ECINet be disposed of within the prescribed time-frame of 24 hours in a first come first serve manner in a completely impartial manner.

Provision of adequate safety equipment and rescue measures was emphasised in view of the numerous riverine polling stations in Assam, the press note added.

Election and Counting Dates Announced

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced. (ANI)