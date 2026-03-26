Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has assured that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders in the capital. He urged citizens to ignore rumours and confirmed the government is taking firm action against black marketing to ensure a smooth supply.

No LPG Shortage in Delhi

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday assured the Assembly that there is no shortage of LPG cylinders in the national capital. He stated, "I would like to inform the citizens and the entire House that no rumours regarding LPG distribution in Delhi should be encouraged. The department is working with full vigilance to curb black marketing and ensure smooth supply."

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Sirsa clarified that the situation has remained completely normal over the past 22-25 days, with no signs of overbooking or shortage. "Domestic and commercial cylinders are being supplied on a priority basis in accordance with the Central Government's policy, ensuring that essential services, including hospitals, receive an uninterrupted supply."

Sirsa added, "With the festive season approaching, I want to assure the entire House that not even for a single day or a single hour will there be any shortage anywhere."

He further assured that any complaint received will be acted upon immediately by his office. The Delhi Government continues to maintain strict monitoring and is taking firm action against rumours.

Centre Prioritising PNG, Raids Conducted

The Petroleum Ministry on Wednesday said that the Centre is prioritising Piped Natural Gas (PNG), while noting that there is adequate petrol and diesel available and the fuel prices have not changed. Addressing the Inter-Ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, highlighted that the government is ensuring 100 per cent domestic PNG supply and has issued a notification, streamlined and time-bound framework for laying and expanding pipelines across the country, and developing the natural gas infrastructure.

The Centre has conducted 2700 raids and seized 2,000 cylinders amid black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders. (ANI)