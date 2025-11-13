MP CM Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 233 crore to 1.33 lakh soybean farmers via the Bhavantar Yojana in Dewas. He also launched Rs 183.25 crore development projects and announced 2026 as the 'Year of Agro-Based Industries' in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav transferred Rs 233 crore to the accounts of 1.33 lakh soybean-producing farmers under the Bhavantar Yojana at a program held in Dewas on Thursday. The Chief Minister also performed bhoomi-pujan for development works worth Rs 183.25 crore for the overall development of Dewas district. Additionally, he distributed benefits to beneficiaries under various schemes, including organic farming, agricultural machinery, and the PMFME scheme (Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises).

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav said, "Bhavantar payment is synonymous with the upliftment of farmers. Fulfilling the MSP (Minimum Support Price) guarantee given to farmers, an amount of Rs 233 crore has been transferred to the accounts of 1.33 lakh farmers under the Bhavantar Yojana. It is proof that the state government has done what it said."

Ensuring Fair Returns for Farmers

The CM added that "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, numerous farmer-friendly schemes are being implemented in the state. Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country to implement the Bhavantar Yojana to ensure farmers receive fair returns on their produce. Last year, the price of soybean was Rs 4,800; this time, soybean is being purchased at a price of over Rs 5,300, providing farmers with a benefit of Rs 500 per quintal. Over 9 lakh farmers in the state have registered to sell soybean under the Bhavantar Yojana. Today, funds have been transferred to the accounts of 1.33 lakh farmers. The state government has fulfilled its promise to farmers within 15 days of launching the scheme."

Furthermore, CM Yadav announced that the year 2026 would be observed as the "Year of Agro-Based Industries" in Madhya Pradesh. He said that registered farmers under the Bhavantar Scheme can sell their soybeans in markets until January 15.

Transparent Procurement and Support System

More than 220 main mandis and 80 sub-mandis across the state are currently involved in procurement. Prices are being determined transparently, the entire process is managed through the e-Mandi portal, farmers' data is automatically displayed, and payments are being made directly into their bank accounts through an online system. Real-time entries and CCTV monitoring ensure transparency at every step.

He also highlighted that a Bhavantar Helpline Centre has been established for the convenience of farmers. The Chief Minister said that the scheme has eliminated many difficulties farmers used to face while selling their produce.

'Farmer-Friendly Government': Agriculture Minister

MP Agriculture Minister Edal Singh Kanshana said that Madhya Pradesh is the only state in the country implementing the Bhavantar Scheme for farmers. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the state government is effectively implementing welfare schemes at the ground level. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yadav, Madhya Pradesh has a farmer-friendly government. (ANI)