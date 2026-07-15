Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav will participate in Bharat Tex 2026 in New Delhi to attract investments. He will meet textile industry leaders, showcase the state's policies, and hold discussions to boost MP's textile and garment ecosystem.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will participate in Bharat Tex 2026, being held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, on Thursday, where he will engage with leading textile and garment industry players to showcase the state's growing textile ecosystem and attract fresh investments in the state.

Four-day Bharat Tex 2026, India's largest global textile exhibition, is being held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from July 14-17.

CM's Agenda at Bharat Tex 2026

The Chief Minister will participate in various investment and industry-related programmes and present the state's industry-friendly policies, modern industrial infrastructure and vast investment potential in the textile and garment sectors before national and international industry leaders.

CM Yadav will also tour the Bharat Tex 2026 exhibition and visit the Madhya Pradesh Pavilion. The pavilion will showcase the state's industry-friendly policies, modern industrial infrastructure, skill development initiatives, the PM MITRA Park being developed in Dhar district, and the state's integrated textile value chain before the global industry.

Engagements with Industry Leaders

Roundtable Discussion

Additionally, the Chief Minister will participate in a roundtable discussion with leading industrialists from the textile and garment sectors. The discussion will focus on Madhya Pradesh's textile and garment ecosystem, investment opportunities, export promotion, global competitiveness, sustainable manufacturing, logistics and skill development. More than 100 industrialists, investors and representatives of industry organisations are expected to participate.

One-to-One Meetings

CM Yadav will further hold one-to-one meetings with representatives of leading textile and garment companies from India and abroad. Discussions will focus on new investments, expansion of production capacity, export growth, employment generation and technological collaboration.

Strategic Partnerships and Future Outlook

During the programme, Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) are proposed to be signed with the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), the Manmade and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council (MATEXIL), and the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) to promote textile exports and enhance industry collaboration.

Through Bharat Tex 2026, Madhya Pradesh aims to attract fresh investments in the textile sector, generate employment, boost exports and foster long-term industrial partnerships. CM Yadav will also invite industry leaders to participate in the Global Investors Summit, to be held in January 2027, and encourage them to partner in Madhya Pradesh's industrial growth journey. (ANI)