MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to host an interactive session in Jaipur to attract investors. He will showcase the state's industrial policies, infrastructure, and sector-specific opportunities to position MP as a prime investment hub.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will interact with industrialists at an 'Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh' scheduled to be held in Jaipur on Saturday, as part of the state government's ongoing efforts to attract investment.

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The event is being organised under a nationwide investment outreach campaign led by the Chief Minister to position Madhya Pradesh as a reliable and emerging investment destination.

Showcasing Investment Opportunities

During the session, CM Yadav will highlight the state's industrial policies, infrastructure and sector-specific opportunities, while inviting investors to establish industries in the state, according to an official release.

Industrialists and representatives from various sectors, including textiles, automobiles, electric vehicles, food processing, agriculture, dairy, renewable energy, mining and tourism, are likely to participate.

The programme will include direct interaction with the Chief Minister, along with one-on-one meetings with selected investors, focusing on project-level collaborations and time-bound implementation. The primary objective of the event is to provide industrialists and investors from Jaipur and nearby regions of Rajasthan with first-hand and factual information about the industrial opportunities, advanced infrastructure, progressive policies and attractive incentive schemes available in Madhya Pradesh, thereby encouraging them to invest in the state, the release said.

Strategic Outreach and Future Goals

The Madhya Pradesh Government focuses on consistency and clarity. The previous year was dedicated as the 'Year of Industry and Investment Promotion,' with focused efforts on strengthening the industrial base. The year 2026 has been designated as the 'Year of Agriculture,' with a renewed focus on integrating agriculture, agri-business, food processing and the rural economy with industrial development, ensuring balanced and inclusive growth, it said.

Earlier, on February 26 this year, CM Yadav invited investments in the country's first PM MITRA Park in Dhar district during an interactive session on the textile sector held in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. Continuing that momentum, the Jaipur event marks the second major engagement to showcase Madhya Pradesh's industrial strength and investment potential.

The state government aims to showcase Madhya Pradesh's industrial potential, attract domestic and global investors, encourage the establishment of industries, and create new opportunities for employment, skill development and regional prosperity. (ANI)