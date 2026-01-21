MP CM Mohan Yadav is set to attend the WEF 2026 in Davos, hailing India's rise as the fourth-largest economy under PM Modi. He stressed the importance of states leveraging global platforms to attract investment for national economic growth.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026 in Davos, Switzerland. He emphasised the importance of India's strong representation at the forum for boosting the country's economic growth. Speaking to ANI, he hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making India the fourth-largest economic power, adding that his participation aligns with India's rise.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He said that all states should focus on leveraging global platforms to attract state-level investment. "Our representation at this forum is excellent for our country's economic strength. I myself will be attending. Now that the Prime Minister has made India the fourth-largest economic power, all of us states should use our own resources to propel ourselves forward by utilising every platform where we can attract investment," said MP CM.

India's Powerful Delegation at WEF 2026

India's delegation to the WEF 2026 includes several chief ministers, union ministers, and over 80 top corporate leaders, underscoring the country's focus on manufacturing, digital infrastructure, clean energy, and artificial intelligence.

Union Ministers to Showcase Key Sectors

India's strong presence at WEF Davos 2026 includes four Union Ministers: Ashwini Vaishnaw (IT & Railways), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Agriculture), Pralhad Joshi (Renewable Energy), and K Rammohan Naidu (Civil Aviation). They're focusing on key areas like infrastructure, digital transformation, manufacturing, and energy transition to boost India's growth story. The delegation is promoting India's advancements in manufacturing, digital infrastructure, clean energy, and artificial intelligence.

States Pitch Investment-Ready Projects

Ten states, including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh, are pitching investment-ready projects at the Pavilion. Chief Ministers like Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), N Chandrababu Naidu (Andhra Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), and others are leading state-specific roadshows.

Corporate India's Major Presence

Over 100 Indian CEOs are in Davos, including Mukesh Ambani (Reliance), N Chandrasekaran (Tata Sons), Sunil Bharti Mittal (Bharti Enterprises), Sanjiv Bajaj (Bajaj Group), and Nandan Nilekani (Infosys). They are meeting with global investors, sovereign funds, and multinational CEOs to secure long-term capital flows.

A Unified Front for Global Investment

The combined presence of central government, state governments, and top corporate leaders makes this the most comprehensive Indian outreach at Davos to date. It signals a shift from "potential" to "present" in the global economic narrative, aiming to convert dialogue into concrete investments and partnerships.

About the WEF Annual Meeting 2026

The event, themed "A Spirit of Dialogue," brings together 3,000 leaders from 130 countries to discuss global growth, investment, geopolitics, and sustainability.

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum is being held from January 19 to 23, 2026, at Davos-Klosters, welcoming nearly 3,000 participants from over 130 countries.

Economic Momentum Backs India's Davos Push

India's global stride comes in the backdrop of the IMF lifting its 2026 growth forecast for India to 7.3%, up 0.7 percentage points, citing strong momentum in Q3 and Q4 2025. (ANI)