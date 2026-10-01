MP CM Mohan Yadav met PM Modi to discuss state development. The state cabinet later approved proposals worth over Rs 24,500 crore, including a 20% reservation for Agniveers in state government services and funds for education and health.

CM Yadav Meets PM Modi

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

During the meeting, which lasted around half an hour, Chief Minister Yadav apprised Prime Minister Modi of the progress and status of various public welfare schemes being implemented in Madhya Pradesh. He also provided information about various welfare programmes being conducted across the state under the Seva Sankalp campaign and the services being provided to the general public through these initiatives.

The Chief Minister sought guidance from the Prime Minister on various issues related to the development of Madhya Pradesh and expressed expectations of the Centre's support in the state's development works.

Yadav expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and said that under his guidance and leadership, Madhya Pradesh is continuously moving forward in the direction of development.

MP Cabinet Approves Over Rs 24,500 Crore in Proposals

Earlier on Tuesday, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, approved development and welfare proposals worth more than Rs 24,500 crore, including 20 per cent reservation for Agniveers in several uniformed state government services.

20% Reservation for Agniveers

Among the key decisions, the Council of Ministers approved 20 per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers in recruitment to the posts in uniformed services such as Police Constable, Special Armed Force, Jail Guard, Forest Guard and Excise Constable.

Funds for Education Sector

In the education sector, the Cabinet approved Rs 5,329.17 crore for continuation of the guest teacher honorarium scheme for five years from 2026-27 to 2030-31. Over 76,000 guest teachers are currently working in government primary, middle, high and higher secondary schools across the state.

The Cabinet also sanctioned Rs 348.07 crore for providing uniform assistance through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to students and parents of boys and girls studying in Classes 1 to 8 in government schools during the 2026-27 academic session.

Health Sector Initiatives

Similarly, in the health sector, the Council of Ministers granted Rs 3,245.80 crore for continuation of schemes related to construction of Community Health Centres, Sub-Health Centres and Primary Health Centres, strengthening of the drug regulatory system and drug control between April 1, 2026 and March 31, 2031.

The Cabinet further gave a nod to revised administrative approval of Rs 372.12 crore for expansion of the Singrauli District Hospital from 450 beds to 605 beds, including internal and external development works, biomedical equipment and hospital furniture. (ANI)