DRI and CBN arrested three drug traffickers in Indore and seized 7.116 kg of Amphetamine worth Rs 5.69 crore. The contraband was hidden in the spare tyre of an SUV intercepted after a high-speed chase. The trio has been arrested under the NDPS Act.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), in a joint operation with the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), arrested three alleged drug traffickers and seized 7.116 kg of Amphetamine (narcotics) worth around Rs 5.69 crore in Indore, according to an official release.

It further stated that the action was taken based on a specific intel received that three persons were travelling in a black SUV having registration number of Karnataka would be trafficking a psychotropic substance (Amphetamine).

High-Speed Chase After Vehicle Breaks Barricade

Following which, a team of DRI and CBN officers mounted surveillance at the Ujjain-Dewas Toll Plaza in Dewas’s Bangar in the early hours of September 30. As soon as the officers spotted the suspected vehicle approaching the toll plaza, they signalled to stop; but the driver broke the barricade and sped away. DRI and CBN officers in a high speed chase pursued the vehicle for approximately 1.5 hours and intercepted it at a Petrol Pump near Bicholi Mardana, Indore.

Contraband Found Concealed in Spare Tyre

For thorough and proper search the vehicle along with three occupants were taken to DRI Indore office. Thereafter, during the search, officers found the contraband concealed inside the spare (stepney) tyre mounted on the rear door of the vehicle. A total of 21 packets were recovered which contained a whitish yellow crystalline substance after dismounting and opening the stepney tyre.

The recovered substance was tested positive for Amphetamine using the NDPS Field Test Kit. The DRI team seized 7.116 kg of amphetamine along with the SUV vehicle and arrested all three persons under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)