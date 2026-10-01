Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary launched the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' cleanliness drive, stressing public participation. He said cleanliness is a collective obligation and later inaugurated the 'Aangan Ka Milan' program at an Anganwadi centre.

Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday launched a cleanliness drive under the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, guided by the motto ‘Seva Mera Yogdan’, by personally participating in the cleaning work.

According to the release, the cleanliness drive was launched in front of the ‘Lok Sewa Awaas’, where the Chief Minister participated in the cleaning activities and conveyed a message of awareness regarding cleanliness and collective responsibility.

Chaudhary appealed to the public to make cleanliness an integral part of daily life and ensure public participation in creating a clean and healthy environment.

The Chief Minister stated that every individual should play their role in making society and the state clean and healthy, driven by the spirit of ‘Seva Mera Yogdan’.

He said cleanliness is not the responsibility of any single person or institution alone, but a collective obligation for all. Public participation is essential for creating a clean and healthy environment, he added.

Chaudhary urged people to keep their homes, workplaces and surrounding areas clean and make cleanliness an integral part of their daily lives.

The Chief Minister noted that through the ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, efforts are being made to take the spirit of service, cleanliness and social responsibility to every citizen.

He emphasised that the resolve to build a clean, healthy and developed Bihar can be realised only through awareness about cleanliness and collective efforts.

CM Inaugurates 'Aangan Ka Milan' Program

Earlier on Tuesday, Chaudhary inaugurated the state-wide 'Aangan Ka Milan' program today by lighting a ceremonial lamp at the event held at the Anganwadi Centre, located within the Phulwarisharif High School premises.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister interacted with the children and the Anganwadi worker (Sevika) to inquire about the facilities available and the activities being conducted at the centre.

During his interaction with the children, the Chief Minister inquired about their studies and activities. The children recited poems and introduced themselves to the Chief Minister.

Encouraging the children, the Chief Minister distributed sweets among them. (ANI)