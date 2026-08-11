Congress MP KC Venugopal called HM Amit Shah's readiness for a debate on student issues a 'face-saving exercise.' The opposition has questioned the timing of the offer, coming at the end of the Monsoon Session, and reiterated its demand for accountability.

'Face-saving exercise': Congress dismisses govt's offer

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Tuesday dismissed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's readiness for a parliamentary discussion on student issues as a "face-saving exercise," asserting that the government cannot divert attention from alleged police brutalities in Delhi by citing protests in Jharkhand.

Speaking to reporters, Venugopal stated that the opposition has been consistent in its demand for accountability regarding the treatment of student protesters. "You can't hide atrocities against students in Delhi by mentioning students' protests in Jharkhand. This is a face-saving exercise by Amit Shah. Since day one, our stand is very clear. We have been asking Amit Shah about atrocities against students and the use of pellet guns against them," Venugopal said.

The Congress leader's remarks come amid reports that the government is willing to hold a discussion on the matter if the opposition ensures the smooth functioning of the House. Meanwhile, on being asked why Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was purportedly not ready to face the Home Minister in a debate, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor clarified the party's stance, saying, "We are always ready."

Opposition questions timing of debate offer

Adding to the opposition's offensive, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav questioned the government's timing, pointing out that the offer for a discussion comes at the very end of the Monsoon Session. "Where were you for the past 21 days? Today is the second-last day of this Monsoon Session of Parliament. Yet, you claim there is no readiness for discussion or a willingness to face the issue. We have been raising slogans daily in the House, urging you to come and participate," Yadav told ANI.

The RJD leader emphasised that the opposition's primary concerns have remained unchanged since the session began. "From the very first day, the issues were the theft of donations and the lathi-charge on students; we expected the government to answer on these matters, and we repeatedly pressed for this. Whether from the ruling party or the opposition, we come to Parliament to raise the public's issues and concerns," he added.

The remarks come amid the ongoing confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the recent student protests and the police action against demonstrators.

The issue has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from Shah. The government has now offered a debate on the issue, with the Home Minister set to respond.