Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated a new, modern BJP divisional office in Morena. The facility includes spaces for training and meetings, with the CM emphasizing the need for such infrastructure across all divisional headquarters.

MP CM Inaugurates New BJP Facility in Morena

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday inaugurated the newly constructed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) divisional office in Morena and unveiled statues of party ideologue Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya installed on the premises. The Chief Minister said that the party office would serve as a major centre for organisational activities, coordination and guidance for party workers, stressing the need for similar facilities at divisional headquarters across the state.

“On the occasion of the inauguration of the Morena divisional office, state BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, our organisation General Secretary and all of us gathered here for the inaugural ceremony on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras. For our party, an office serves as the foundation of organisational work. I do not think there is any other office of such quality in our state,” CM Yadav said.

Strategic Planning and Future Requirements

He said that the office had been planned keeping in mind the future requirements of party workers, including facilities for training sessions, meetings and arrangements for visiting guests. “The Bharatiya Janata Party is the world’s largest political party, and in our state too, we have been in government for around 25 years. Naturally, we should establish offices of this kind at every divisional headquarters,” he added.

The Chief Minister further said that he would like to congratulate BJP state chief Khandelwal, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, the district president, and party legislators, MPs, ministers and other office-bearers for their efforts in setting up the facility.

Leadership Remarks on Office Significance

Meanwhile, BJP state President Hemant Khandelwal said that the divisional office had been established through the guidance and efforts of senior party leaders and the cooperation of workers and extended greetings to all the party workers.

“Today, the BJP’s divisional office was inaugurated in Morena by our Chief Minister in the presence of our Organisation General Secretary. I congratulate all party workers whose cooperation, along with the guidance and efforts of our senior leaders, helped make this office a reality. I hope that the BJP office will serve as a link connecting party workers, the government, the organisation and the public,” Khandelwal said. Additionally, he also extended greetings to everyone on the occasion of Dhanteras and for the upcoming Diwali festival.