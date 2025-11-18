MP CM Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 52nd National Children's Science Exhibition-2025 in Bhopal. The six-day NCERT event showcases 240 projects from students across 31 states, focusing on 'Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future'.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated the 52nd National Children's Science Exhibition-2025 being held at the Regional Institute of Education (RIE) in Bhopal on Tuesday. The exhibition is jointly organised by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the School Education Department. It will be continued for six-day until November 23.

CM Yadav was welcomed by a robot developed by young scientists at the exhibition on the occasion. Additionally, the CM inspected the student-stalled exhibits, interacted with the students, and received detailed information about the robot and the star model created by the young innovators.

CM Yadav on India's Scientific Prowess

Addressing the occasion, the CM said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has carved a distinct identity on the global stage. The country is progressing rapidly in all fields, including modern science. It is this scientific strength that enabled India to teach a lesson to its neighboring countries." Ancient Indian scriptures list six qualities of students: knowledge, logic, science, memory, attentiveness and industriousness. It is believed that a person possessing these six qualities cannot face any insurmountable challenge. The acceleration of science is possible through these qualities. The young scientists participating in the Children's Science Exhibitions are a glimpse of future India's Vikram Sarabhai, Homi Bhabha and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who will write a new chapter in the nation's scientific journey, the CM said.

Legacy of Ancient Indian Science

The Chief Minister also emphasised the importance of understanding the contributions of India's ancient scientific tradition. He stated that sages and rishis laid the foundations for India's emergence as a global leader in wisdom and knowledge. He said that these sages lived simple lives with minimal needs, yet their innovations were dedicated to the welfare of society.

CM Yadav stated that every Indian can take pride in the rich legacy of scientific wisdom inherited from our ancient scholars. Citing an example, he mentioned Maharishi Bharadwaj, who is associated with early concepts of aeronautics, as reflected in references to the Pushpak Vimana from the era of Lord Ram. Aryabhata introduced the concept of zero, Bhaskaracharya explained planetary movements and Patanjali is revered for Yoga science. Indian knowledge tradition is enriched across all fields by the wisdom of these sages.

Additionally, School Education and Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh said that the children scientists visiting Bhopal from across India are a top priority for Chief Minister Yadav. The government is working to develop a scientific and innovative outlook among students. The number of ICT (Information and Communication Technology) labs in schools across the state is being increased.

Exhibition Details and Objectives

According to an official release, approximately 900 students and teachers from 31 states and union territories showcased 240 science models and innovative projects addressing various societal challenges. The exhibition also features interactive sessions with scientists from MANIT (Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology), AISECT (All India Society for Electronics and Computer Technology) and IISER (Indian Institute of Science Education and Research). The event aims to provide children with a platform to nurture their natural curiosity and creativity, and to help them experience science and mathematics in everyday life.

The main theme of the 2025 National Children's Science Exhibition is 'Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future'. Participating students from 230 schools have displayed stalls focused on food, health and hygiene, transportation and communication, natural farming, disaster management, mathematical modeling, computational thinking, waste management, and resource management. (ANI)