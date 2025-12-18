Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav has launched a fleet of 57 mobile forensic vans to enhance crime investigation. The Rs 36.94 crore initiative, funded by the Centre, equips police with modern tools for on-the-spot scientific analysis and evidence collection.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav flagged off mobile forensic vans prepared to strengthen crime scene investigation, evidence collection and scientific analysis in the state from police headquarters in Bhopal on Thursday.

Details of the Forensic Van Initiative

According to an official release, the Madhya Pradesh Police is being provided with a total of 57 mobile forensic vans at a cost of around Rs 36.94 crore and the entire amount has been funded by the Central government. The purchase order for the vans was issued to the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Of the total, 14 mobile forensic vans were received on December 16, 2025 to the state.

State-of-the-Art Equipment

The mobile forensic vans are equipped with advanced and modern forensic tools to enable on-the-spot scientific investigation and evidence collection. These include stereo microscopes, weighing balances, DSLR cameras, mini refrigerators, LED TV screens, thermal printers and body-worn cameras.

Additionally, each van is also fitted with specialised investigation kits such as crime scene security kits, fingerprint analysis kits, blood and hair identification kits, high-intensity forensic light sources, foot and tyre impression kits, arson investigation kits, evidence packing kits, bullet hole examination tools, gunshot residue kits, narcotics detection kits, explosive detection kits, DNA collection kits and chain-of-custody management equipment.

Enhancing Law Enforcement

The initiative aims to enhance the state's capacity for crime investigation, evidence preservation and scientific analysis. It will promote forensic-based, accurate and swift investigations, ensuring more effective law enforcement and improved citizen safety across Madhya Pradesh.

CM Chairs High-Level Police Meeting

After flagging off the mobile forensic vans, the Chief Minister also chaired a state-level meeting of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police (DG/IG) at the state police headquarters.

During the meeting, Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana presented details of the directives and action points of the All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police held in Raipur on the theme "Viksit Bharat: Security Dimensions", chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)