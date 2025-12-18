Arvind Kejriwal announced that the AAP has swept Punjab's local body elections, winning around 70% of seats. He cited this as proof of public satisfaction with the party's work and stressed the fairness of the elections held in the state.

AAP Sweeps Punjab Local Body Polls

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday, in a joint press conference with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, highlighted the state's achievements and growth, further outlining that the Aam Aadmi Party won approximately 70 per cent of the seats in the district council and block committee elections held in Punjab. "The results of Block Samiti and Zilla Parishad elections indicate that Aam Aadmi Party has swept the elections with around 70% seats. This is a huge thing..." he said.

Kejriwal stated that these elections were held before the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab, and the results showcase that the people have been happy with the work of the Aam Aadmi Party. He further stressed that the elections were completely fair. The AAP convener underlined that at least 580 seats had a victory margin of only 100 votes. The opposition won 319 seats, which demonstrates that there was absolutely no rigging in these elections.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann added, "Wherever our candidates have lost by a small margin in Punjab, they will introspect, analyse their mistakes, reach out to people, and connect with them..."

Development and Employment Initiatives

Furthermore, Kejriwal noted that the state has witnessed major developments in various projects, including roadways and job opportunities, underlining the construction of 19,000 rural roads. He also stated that 58,000 youngsters recieved government jobs without any recommendations or bribes. "A total of 43,000 km of roads are being built, including 19,000 km of rural roads, and the quality of the roads is remarkable. For the first time, a 5-year guarantee clause has been included, which has never been done before. People are very happy with these roads. Children of farmers and labourers from 58,000 villages have received government jobs... Previously, no one could even imagine that one could get a government job in Punjab without recommendations or bribes..." he said.

Focus on Education and Healthcare

Speaking on the education and healthcare sector, the AAP convener highlighted the success of Mohalla clinics and the Rs. 10 lakh insurance policy to be provided to every family from next month. "In the education sector, there have been tremendous changes in schools. 1000 neighbourhood clinics are operating in every corner of Punjab. There has been a significant improvement in treatment at government hospitals. From January, a Rs. 10 lakh insurance policy will be provided to every family," he added.