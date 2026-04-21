MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav campaigned in Rasipuram for BJP-AIADMK's Dr Premkumar. He praised the candidate's popularity and expressed confidence that the NDA alliance would form the next government in Tamil Nadu with a 'thumping majority'.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday campaigned in Rasipuram in support of BJP-AIADMK NDA candidate Dr Premkumar, expressing confidence that the alliance would form the next government in Tamil Nadu with a strong mandate.

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Speaking to the reporters, Yadav praised the NDA candidate and asserted that he has strong public support in the constituency. "I am here in Tamil Nadu today to campaign in support of Dr Premkumar. Dr Premkumar is very popular among the people," he said. He further claimed that the BJP-AIADMK alliance was headed for a decisive victory in the upcoming elections. "BJP-AIADMK NDA is going to form a government here with a thumping majority," Yadav said.

About Rasipuram Constituency

Rasipuram is a State Assembly constituency located in the Namakkal district of Tamil Nadu. It is designated as Constituency No. 92 and covers part of Rasipuram taluk. The seat falls under the Namakkal Lok Sabha constituency for parliamentary elections. The constituency is reserved for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes and is one of the 234 State Legislative Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

In the 2026 Assembly elections, the key candidates contesting from Rasipuram include M Mathiventhan (DMK), Dr SD Premkumar (BJP), Sasikala (NTK), and Lokesh Dhanapal (TVK).

Tamil Nadu is set to go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The main electoral contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay-led TVK is attempting to turn the state elections into a three-way contest. (ANI)