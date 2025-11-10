MP CM Mohan Yadav attended a workshop on the Tribal Cluster Development Project, focusing on livelihood and rural development. He announced grand celebrations for Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on Nov 15 to mark Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday participated in a workshop on 'Tribal Cluster Development Project, Madhya Pradesh' held at the BJP state headquarters in Bhopal, focusing on livelihood empowerment, rural development, and collective efforts to curb migration.

CM Yadav Addresses Workshop, Lauds Tribal Legacy

Addressing the workshop, CM Yadav said, "Today, this workshop is being held in view of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas which will be organised on November 15. Along the programs, continuous work is being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our government for the tribal sector. I am proud to say that under the leadership of PM Modi, the Tribal Pride Day was started in 2021 in our state. If we recall those glorious moments in our history about the struggle of tribal society against Britishers during the freedom movement, it is venerable for the countrymen."

In a true sense, the freedom movement gradually came out from the jungle, to villages and to the city. When the Britishers tried to attack on forest wealth and the tribal freedom fighters came forward and fought against it, the CM said.

"Among the tribal freedom fighters, one big name is Birsa Munda and through him, we remember all our great personalities...," the Chief Minister added. Additionally, in a post on X, CM Yadav stated that, "I share my views during a workshop on the topic "Tribal Cluster Development Project, Madhya Pradesh" (a collective effort for livelihood empowerment, rural development, and prevention of migration) held at the BJP state headquarters. On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Lord Birsa Munda (Dharti Aba), grand programs will be organized in Jabalpur and Alirajpur."

Grand 'Tribal Pride Day' Celebrations Planned

Earlier in the day, during the cabinet meeting, CM Yadav informed the ministers that Tribal Pride Day would be celebrated with grandeur on November 15 on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary year of Birsa Munda.

The CM emphasised that exhibitions based on tribal heroes will be organised, and foundation laying and inauguration of various development works will also take place to mark the occasion. A series of social and cultural activities will be organised in tribal-dominated districts and blocks. In Pride Day programmes, essay competitions on lives and contributions of freedom fighters and great tribal heroes should be organised, along with honouring tribal youth who have achieved remarkable success and progressive farmers from tribal communities. The programmes should include performances of folk songs and folk arts, as well as arrangements for tribal community cuisines. Participation of tribal public representatives must be ensured in programmes, he added.