Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a state-level 'Tribal Pride Day' held in Alirajpur district on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of the tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on Saturday. CM Yadav also unveiled the statues of tribal heroes Birsa Munda and Chitu Kirad on the occasion. Additionally, he performed the bhoomipujan and inaugurated various development works during the program.

CM Hails Tribal Role in Freedom Struggle

Addressing the program, the Chief Minister said, "Today is an amazing day, and it is above all the festivals. On the occasion of Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, I would like to recall the period of British rule. The Britishers looted, exploited and committed all kinds of injustices and atrocities across every sector of our country. I am proud to say that even before the freedom revolt of 1857, tribal communities fought against the Britishers with bows and arrows and their indigenous weapons. I salute the tribal community."

Statues of Tribal Heroes Unveiled

"Today, I unveiled the statues of tribal heroes Birsa Munda and Chitu Kirad. All the tribes, including Bhil, Bhilala, and Barela, fought together against the Britishers and struggled in the freedom movement. Birsa Munda was born in 1875, and within just 25 years of age, he did something which none can do in this world," the CM said.

The Chief Minister also remembered freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad, who was born in the Alirajpur district and sacrificed his life for the nation's independence from the British.

Who Was Birsa Munda?

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875. During British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand.

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on November 15, 2000, which happens to be the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day. (ANI)