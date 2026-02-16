MP CM Mohan Yadav hailed India's T20 World Cup 2026 victory against Pakistan, attributing it to Lord Mahadev's blessings. India scored 175/7, with Ishan Kishan's 77, and bowled Pakistan out for 114 to progress to the Super 8 stage.

CM Attributes Win to 'Blessings of Baba Mahakal'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated the Indian cricket team on their victory against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, stating that the win came with the blessings of Lord Mahadev and made every cricket fan very happy.

Speaking to the media, CM said, On the sacred occasion of Mahashivratri, I come here every year. Today is the auspicious festival of Mahashivratri, and Vikramotsav is also commencing. India, through its players, recorded a significant victory on the cricket field. I congratulate the entire Indian team on my behalf. Today has been unique for every cricket and sports enthusiast due to the blessings of Baba Mahakal. May we continue to achieve victory on every front. Under the leadership of our successful Prime Minister, may the country progress, and may Madhya Pradesh progress. Once again, my congratulations to the Indian team."

India Enters Super 8 With Dominant Win

India's Innings

Coming to the match, Pakistan elected to field first after winning the toss and after Abhishek was out for a duck, Ishan's ruthless 77 and Tilak's calm 25 kept India stable, but the Men in Blue sunk to 126/4, losing their set batters and all-rounder Hardik Pandya (0). However, skipper Suryakumar, Shivam and Rinku did the job of finishing the innings well, pacing their knocks perfectly in tough conditions. India scored 175/7, with Saim Ayub (3/25) being the top bowler for Pakistan.

Pakistan Falters in Run-Chase

In the run-chase, Pakistan sunk to 34/4 courtesy early strikes from Hardik, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel. Usman Khan (44 in 34 balls, with six fours and a six) was the only one who showed up for the fight, as Team India packed Pakistan for just 114 runs in 18 overs, progressing to Super 8 stage with their third successive win. Axar (2/29 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Hardik (2/16 in three overs), Bumrah (2/17 in two overs) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17 in three overs) also being amongst the wickets.

India stays on top with three wins in three matches in Group A, while Pakistan has sunk to number three with two wins and a loss, while USA currently occupies second place with two wins and two losses.