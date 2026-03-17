The MP cabinet, led by CM Mohan Yadav, approved Rs 4,525 crore for PWD projects, including an elevated corridor in Ujjain. A bonus of Rs 40/quintal was also announced for wheat procured from farmers at MSP during the 2026-27 marketing year.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting at the state secretariat (Mantralay) on Tuesday and the council of ministers gave a nod to various development and maintenance works worth Rs 4,525 under the Public Works Department across the state.

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Wheat Procurement and Farmer Bonus

The Cabinet also decided to provide a bonus of Rs 40 per quintal on wheat procured from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) during the Rabi Marketing Year 2026-27, according to an official release.

As per the Cabinet decision, surplus wheat not accepted by the Government of India will be disposed of through open tender by the Madhya Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation, with the state government bearing the associated expenditure. The bonus amount for farmers will be paid through budget provisions under the concerned department, while the cost of surplus disposal will be reimbursed under the Chief Minister's Farmers Crop Procurement Assistance Scheme.

Key Allocations for Public Works Department

The Cabinet approved multiple allocations under the Public Works Department, including Rs 945.20 crore for elevated corridor construction in Ujjain, Rs 7.38 crore for continuation of development under public participation schemes (April 2026-March 2031), Rs 50.10 crore for continuation of NDB-funded bridge and road construction projects, Rs 1,543 crore for Madhya Pradesh Road Development Programme-6 (2026-2031), Rs 1,476 crore for Madhya Pradesh Road Development Program-7 (2026-2031), Rs 200.35 crore for maintenance of government residences and rest houses and Rs 300.70 crore for maintenance of office buildings, Satpura and Vindhyachal Bhawans, and operation of Shaurya Smarak.

Nod for Panwar Micro Irrigation Project

In another key decision, the council of ministers approved Rs 228.42 crore for the Panwar Micro Irrigation Project in Rewa district, with a command area of 7,350 hectares, will benefit 37 villages in Jawa and Teonthar tehsils.

Cabinet Approves Administrative Changes

Business Rule Amendments

The Cabinet further approved amendments to the Madhya Pradesh Business Allocation Rules, transferring the "Madhya Pradesh Store Purchase and Service Procurement Rules" from the MSME Department to the Finance Department, with no additional financial burden on the state.

Department Renamed

Additionally, the Cabinet approved renaming the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department as the 'Gaupalan and Animal Husbandry Department', and the Directorate accordingly. (ANI)