Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting at the secretariat in Bhopal on Tuesday and the council of ministers gave nod to various decisions and important reforms. In an important administrative reform, the Cabinet approved measures to eliminate the distinction between sanctioned permanent and temporary posts in various state government departments. The council of ministers approved proposal to make necessary provisions in service recruitment rules to convert existing sanctioned temporary posts into permanent posts. It was also approved to declare all posts under work-charged and contingency establishments as non-sanctioned and not to make new appointments to these posts.

Relief Package for Project-Affected Families

The Cabinet further approved a special package of Rs 1,782 crore for families affected by submergence due to the Upper Narmada Project, Raghavpur Multipurpose Project and Basania Multipurpose Project in Anuppur, Mandla and Dindori districts. This special package of Rs 1,782 crore has been approved in addition to the Rs 1,656.2 crore already provided in the DPR for the affected families.

Project and Compensation Details

It is noteworthy that the total cost of the Upper Narmada Project, Raghavpur Multipurpose Project and Basania Multipurpose Project is Rs 5,512.11 crore. These projects will provide irrigation facilities for 71,967 hectares and generate 125 megawatts of electricity. A total of 13,873 families will be affected by these three projects, who will be given compensation of Rs 12.50 lakh per family as per the special package. In addition, about 50,000 Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families will be given additional compensation.

Other Key Approvals

Chief Minister's Village Road and Infrastructure Scheme

Additionally, the Cabinet granted permission for approval of works costing Rs 10 lakh or more under the Chief Minister's Village Road and Infrastructure Scheme for the financial year 2025-26. As per the approval, around 3,810 works costing approximately Rs 693.76 crore can be completed.

Bhopal and Indore Metro Rail Projects

The council of ministers also approved a budget of Rs 90.67 crore under the revenue head for the year 2025-26 for operation and maintenance of the Bhopal and Indore Metro Rail Projects.

Chief Minister's Udyam Kranti Yojana

The Cabinet approved continuation of the Chief Minister's Udyam Kranti Yojana from 2026-27 to 2030-31, with an expenditure approval of Rs 905.25 crore. Under this scheme, local youth of the state aged 18 to 45 years are provided bank loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 50 lakh for self-employment. The government provides an interest subsidy of 3% per annum and loan guarantee fee subsidy for up to seven years.

Forest Science Centers

In addition to the decisions, the Cabinet approved Rs 48 crore for the establishment of six Forest Science Centers in the state during the period from financial year 2025-26 to 2029-30. These centers are being set up to promote forestry expansion activities outside forest areas, enhance productivity of forest land, create additional income sources through timber harvesting, raise awareness, promote tree farming, and encourage agroforestry. Non-government organizations may also establish Forest Science Centers with permission from the Forest Department.