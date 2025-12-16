The Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps commemorated Vijay Diwas in Leh, Ladakh, paying homage to soldiers who died in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. GOC Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla laid a wreath and felicitated veterans of the war.

Vijay Diwas Commemorated in Leh

Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps commemorated Vijay Diwas in honour of India's victory in the Indo-Pak War 1971 with reverence and patriotic fervour in Ladakh's Leh on Tuesday. According to an official statement from corps, homage was paid to the soldiers who "made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during 1971 War."

General Officer Commanding of Fire and Fury Corps Lieutenant General Hitesh Bhalla, on behalf of all ranks of the formation, laid a wreath at the Hall of Fame War Memorial on the occasion. Senior military officers and a large number of troops from Leh Garrison were present during the wreath laying, according to the statement. Veterans of the 1971 war were felicitated during the event, and the General Officer Commanding interacted with youth of Ladakh, participated in the bicycle rally to commemorate the event.

On this occasion, Lt Gen Bhalla called upon all ranks of Fire and Fury Corps to continue to dedicate themselves in the service of the nation and always keep 'Nation First' in all their endeavours.

Significance of Vijay Diwas

Vijay Diwas is annually observed on December 16, commemorating India's decisive victory in the 1971 war, which led to the freedom of Bangladesh.

The Indian Army recalled the courage and valour of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, sharing the historic tale of the liberation of Bangladesh in a social media post by the Additional Directorate General of Public Information. In a post on X, the Indian Army wrote, "Vijay Diwas is not just a date, it stands as the symbol of the historic and decisive victory of the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War." They described the battle as a triumph that reshaped India's military history, as they remembered the powerful tussle between Mukti Bahini and the Indian Army Forces, which gave the Bangladesh Liberation struggle the much-needed push towards independence. (ANI)