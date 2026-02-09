MPBSE Class 12 board exams are set to begin with stringent anti-cheating measures. Bhopal has established 104 centres, with CCTV surveillance in 53 private schools and dedicated inspection teams to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations.

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 12 board examinations will begin across the state from Tuesday, with the administration putting in place extensive arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of exams and prevent unfair practices, officials said. In the state capital, Bhopal, special monitoring mechanisms have been introduced, including the constitution of inspection teams at both block and district levels. In addition, CCTV cameras have been installed at several examination centres, particularly those located in private schools, to closely monitor examination proceedings.

Extensive Arrangements in Bhopal

Speaking to ANI, Bhopal District Education Officer N K Ahirwar said that a total of 104 examination centres have been set up in the district and all students have been allotted centres accordingly. "There are a total of 104 examination centers have been set up in our Bhopal district, and exam centres have been allotted to all the students. One inspection team has been formed at the block level and two district-level inspection teams have also been formed to ensure continuous monitoring throughout the examination," Ahirwar said.

CCTV Surveillance Strengthened

He added that CCTV surveillance has been strengthened at private school centres. "CCTV cameras have been installed in 53 examination centers which are private schools. These centres will be monitored at the district, divisional, and Collector's office levels," he added.

Dedicated Monitoring Personnel

The District Education Officer clarified that CCTV cameras have been installed only in those classrooms where students will be appearing for examinations. He said dedicated personnel have been assigned to monitor the live footage. "An operator has also been assigned to each centre to monitor the cameras. Along with this, physical monitoring will also be done with the inspection team working in the field and CCTV monitoring at the district level will also be done to ensure a smooth exam," the officer added.

Exam Schedule and Timings

According to MPBSE, the board exams for Class 12th will begin from February 10 and continue till March 7 while the board examinations for Class 10th will begin from February 13 and conclude on March 6. All the examinations will be conducted in one shift from 9 am to 12 noon.