Punjab Minister Baljit Kaur hailed the state budget as a historic move for women's dignity and empowerment. She said the budget, under CM Bhagwant Mann, offers transformative decisions to strengthen the rights and economic status of women in Punjab.

Punjab's Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur lauded the Budget presented in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, stating that it marks a historic step towards ensuring dignity and empowerment for every section of society, particularly women, the release said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Kaur said that the Budget, presented under the leadership of Chief Minister S Bhagwant Singh Mann, brings several significant and transformative decisions aimed at strengthening the rights and status of women in Punjab.

A 'Major Gift' for Women's Economic Empowerment

According to the PRO, Kaur said that the Budget, presented around the occasion of International Women's Day, is a major gift for the women of Punjab and will provide a new direction to their dignity and economic empowerment. She emphasised that economic independence forms the strongest foundation for women's freedom and social respect.

Acknowledging Historical Struggles

The Minister said that Punjab has witnessed several difficult and painful phases throughout history, be it foreign invasions, the trauma of Partition, the period of terrorism, or the menace of drugs and in every era, women have endured the greatest suffering. She said that although much of this pain is not fully recorded in history books, the struggles and emotions of Punjab's daughters continue to resonate through the state's folk songs and literature. She also referred to renowned Punjabi writer Amrita Pritam, who powerfully portrayed the pain and resilience of Punjab's women through her writings.

Kaur further said that for centuries, women have sacrificed their dreams to strengthen the foundations of families and society. Even today, many homemakers sustain households through small savings and tireless dedication, yet their invaluable contributions often remain unrecognised.

Landmark Schemes for Dignity and Support

The Minister said that the "Mukh Mantri Mawan-Dhian Satikar Yojana", launched by Chief Minister S Bhagwant Singh Mann and Finance Minister S Harpal Singh Cheema, is not merely a scheme but a significant initiative aimed at restoring women's dignity and strengthening their economic independence. She added that the decision to provide Rs 1,500 financial assistance to Scheduled Caste women is also an important step towards empowering the most vulnerable sections of society.

She further highlighted that welfare initiatives such as the "Meri Rasoi Scheme" are ensuring food security for nearly 40 lakh families, providing crucial support to poor and labouring households across the state.

Inclusive Development for Every Section

Kaur said that the Budget has been designed keeping in mind not only women but also the welfare of senior citizens, Anganwadi workers, helpers, ASHA workers, mid-day meal workers and the labour class, ensuring inclusive development for every section of society. She added that such people-centric decisions can only be taken by a government whose leadership understands the realities and struggles of the last person standing in the queue.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister S Bhagwant Singh Mann and Finance Minister S Harpal Singh Cheema, she said that the Budget will be remembered as a people-friendly and landmark budget for Punjab. (ANI)