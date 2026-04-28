Opposition MLAs staged a walkout from the MP Assembly over the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. The Congress party criticised the resolution for lacking a clear implementation timeline, while the ruling BJP accused the opposition of hindering progress.

Opposition MLAs staged a walkout during a special session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly over the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, as a resolution on women's empowerment triggered a sharp exchange between the ruling party and the Opposition. The House, on Monday, witnessed heated arguments after the resolution was taken up, with members expressing divergent views on the implementation and intent of the proposal.

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Clash Over Implementation Timeline

State minister Tulsiram Silawat said that the resolution presented by the Chief Minister was passed in the House and reflected the spirit of the proposal introduced by the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha. "The resolution presented by the Chief Minister for women's empowerment was passed today. This resolution was presented in the spirit of the resolution presented by the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha. On behalf of the women, I am grateful to the Chief Minister. He presented a sacred resolution," Silawat said.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, however, criticised the government, stating that the issue of women's reservation should be implemented only after delimitation with a clear timeline. "It was already clear from the outset that the resolution they introduced regarding reservations should be implemented after delimitation. The Congress Party's stance was straightforward. We proposed an amendment and asked for a division, stating that if Delhi were to send a proposal, it should provide reservations to women starting in 2026. But the government doesn't want to provide reservations to women. It only wants to show them dreams," he said.

Meanwhile, Minister Govind Singh Rajput defended the government, stating that the proceedings of the House were conducted smoothly and accusing the Opposition of attempting to mislead the public. "The Chief Minister spoke in the House. The Leader of the Opposition also spoke. Our women spoke beautifully. The House functioned very smoothly. But ultimately, the Congress Party wants this to be published and send the message that the ruling party is doing wrong. The truth is that our party is in favour of reservations, and the Congress Party, which opposes reservations, has been exposed in Delhi and here as well," he said.

National Context and Political Fallout

The development comes after Opposition parties in the Lok Sabha voted against the Constitution Amendment Bill on April 17. The Lok Sabha had taken up the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-first Amendment) Bill, the Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill together for passing. In the division that took place on the Constitution Amendment Bill following the debate on the three bills, 298 members voted in favour and 230 against.

After the fall of the Constitutional Amendment Bill, the NDA parties slammed the Opposition parties, accusing them of hindering one-third reservation for women legislators. The BJP has since organised Jan Akrosh Padyatras in several states, targeting Opposition parties over their stand on the issue. (ANI)