Four people died, 15 were rescued, and 12 are missing after a cruise capsized in Jabalpur's Bargi Dam. In a separate tragedy in Madhya Pradesh, a bus carrying a wedding party overturned near Rajgarh, killing three people and injuring 30 others.

Cruise Capsizes in Jabalpur's Bargi Dam

Four people died after a cruise capsized in Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, an official said on Thursday, adding that 15 people have been rescued. Authorities have undertaken a search operation for other persons who are said to be missing.

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"Four people have died, 15 rescued, and a search operation is underway for 12 others after a cruise capsized in Bargi Dam, Jabalpur," Jabalpur Collector Raghvendra Singh said in a statement. A search and rescue operation is underway, he added. Further details are awaited in this case.

Bus Accident Kills Three Near Rajgarh

Earlier today, a bus carrying a wedding party overturned near Rajgarh, killing three people and injuring 30 others, a police officer said.

According to Biaora police station in-charge Virendra Dhakad, the bus was travelling from Rached village in Morena district to Ujjain when the accident occurred near Kachri. "... A bus carrying a wedding party from Rached village in Morena district to Ujjain met with an accident near Kachri. Around 30 people were injured, with eight reported in serious condition. The rest are receiving treatment and are said to be stable." Dhakad told ANI. "Three people have been killed", he added.

"The accident took place at around 5:30 AM, when a bus operated by Darmay Travels, carrying members of the Tomar family," he added.

Dhakad also said that the injured are undergoing treatment in Biaora Hospital, while some have been referred to Bhopal for advanced treatment. "Around eight people have been referred to Bhopal for advanced treatment, while the remaining are undergoing treatment at Biaora Hospital," he said. Further details about the accident are awaited. (ANI)