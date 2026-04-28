A woman's morning run in Hyderabad turned into a nightmare when a man committed an act of public indecency. Her viral video of the incident has sparked a widespread discussion about women's safety in the city and the troubling tendency to blame victims for their attire.

A young woman's morning run in Hyderabad turned into a nightmare today, sparking a heated discussion over women's safety in one of India's purportedly "safest" towns. The victim posted a terrifying video of a blatant act of public indecency while running on a well-known cycle track at six in the morning. The video has already gone viral.

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She described how a man started masturbating in front of her and then ran away, clearly disturbed. She bemoaned the momentary lag in her phone's camera that let the culprit slip away into the early morning light, clearly frustrated.

“I wish my camera would’ve opened 2 milliseconds earlier," she said, her voice trembling with a mix of rage and fear. “I would’ve shown you his face."

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The victim's apparent urge to defend her attire—a depressing reminder of the "attire-first" blame culture that still afflicts the country—was perhaps the most unsettling aspect of the film. She continues by asking how this is taking place so early in the morning in a busy part of Hyderabad.

Social Media Reacts

The fact that the girl had to justify her clothing in the video makes it even worse," one X user said. More stringent legislation is required. While some commenters gave "survival tips" that felt more like a restriction of freedom, many others called for structural reform.

"We should concentrate on thinking and behaviour rather than blaming clothing. Clothing doesn't matter if intentions are wrong," the user added. Another recommended that "sex and gender education be taught in schools. The Indian government ought to make sex education a required subject in schools."

Regarding Hyderabad's safety regulations, many women had similar opinions. One person commented, "I don't feel safe as a woman in Hyderabad anymore," while another said, "Please don't go to parks or cycling tracks, especially if it is less crowded. India is not safe for girls, if anything happens there will be no justice also."