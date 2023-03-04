Morning after SFI hooliganism at Asianet News office, CPI-M preaches ethics, slams anti-Marxist reportage

"Freedom of the Press does not mean you can say whatever you want," said CPI-M central committee member and Left Democratic Front convener EP Jayarajan even as voices across the country condemned the attack on the Asianet News office in Kochi by SFI cadre.

Hours after the Communist Party of India-Marxist-backed Students Federation of India attacked the Asianet News Kochi office, the ruling party's central committee member and Left Democratic Front convener EP Jayarajan claimed that he had no information about the incident.

When questioned, Jayarajan said: "I don't know about the incident. I came to know this information when you asked me about this. I will enquire and then comment on the matter."

At the same time, the CPI-M central committee member sought to preach ethics. "Freedom of the Press does not mean you can say whatever you want. You need to understand that. CPI-M is the party that advocates and campaigns for safeguarding media freedom. But you resort to character assassination and adopt a position which is anti-Marxist -- I am not saying everyone does that -- some media persons operate like that. Baseless news is manipulated, which is not the right kind of journalism."

The response comes even as voices across the country condemned the attack on the news channel.

Terming the incident a blot on democracy, All India Congress Committee General Secretary K C Venugopal criticized Pinarayi Vijayan as the Chief Minister who emulates Narendra Modi. He alleged that Modi and Pinarayi have the same goal and are travelling on the same path. Those who write openly against the chief minister are abused, threatened and attacked, he said, adding that Friday's incident was a blot on democracy.

Around 30 SFI workers broke into the Asianet News office in Kochi at around 7:30 pm on Friday. The security personnel tried to stop them, but they were pushed aside, and the activists entered the office room on the fourth floor. They entered the office, shouted slogans and threatened the employees. Office work had to be suspended due to the melee. The activists who raised slogans in the office for an hour were removed from the office after the Kerala Police arrived. The SFI workers also tied an abusive banner in front of the Asianet news office.

On Saturday, CPI-M sources alleged a complaint against Asianet News for allegedly creating fake news using a minor girl about the alleged sexual assault of over ten girl students at a school in northern Kerala as part of its programme last year on the drug menace in the state.

The attack exposes the double-speak of the CPI-M on the issue of freedom of the Press. While on the one hand, the party protested strongly against the central government's ban on the BBC documentary on Narendra Modi's tenure during the Gujarat riots, the CPI-M actions -- especially Friday's attack on the Asianet News Kochi office -- when it comes to reportage critical of the party's government of Kerala speak otherwise.