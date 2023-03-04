Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SFI hooliganism in Asianet News Kochi office; 30-member mob disrupts operations, threatens journalists

    A group of about 30 SFI pushed past the security personnel and reached the regional office of Asianet News and disrupted news operations.  They shouted slogans inside the office and threatened the employees. 

    SFI attacks Asianet News Kochi office; hooligans disrupt operations, threaten journalists
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 8:25 AM IST

    In a brazen act of hooliganism, members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) attacked the Asianet News office in Ernakulam, Kerala, at around 7:30 pm on Friday evening. A group of about 30 SFI members reached the regional office of Asianet News, pushed past the security personnel and disrupted news operations. They shouted slogans inside the office and threatened the employees.

    SFI is the student wing of the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist. On Saturday, CPI-M sources alleged a complaint against Asianet News for allegedly creating fake news using a minor girl about the alleged sexual assault of over ten girl students at a school in northern Kerala as part of its programme last year on the drug menace in the state.

    Before the Kerala Police arrived, the SFI workers tied an abusive banner in front of the Asianet News office. The Palarivattam police have registered a case following a complaint filed by Abhilash G Nair, resident editor of Asianet News. The SFI members have been booked under various sections of the IPC, including 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 149.

    The CCTV footage of the SFI workers breaking into the office by overpowering the security personnel has been given as evidence along with the complaint. 

    Following the incident, the Press Club of India demanded that the Kerala government launch an investigation.

    The Press Club of India took to Twitter to condemn the incident and said, "We express concern and lodge our protest over SFI activists reportedly entering the Asianet News office in Ernakulam and intimidating the staff. These strong-arm tactics have no place in a democracy. The Kerala government should probe this incident swiftly."

    Various media associations and organizations, including Thiruvananthapuram Press Club and KUWJ District Committee, will organize protest programs on Saturday.

    Opposition leaders alleged that the violence was part of a high-level conspiracy. Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan condemned the act of the SFI activists on the Kochi regional office of Asianet News. Satheesan said that their actions are similar to what happens in places where there is a totalitarian state and that this was unheard of in Kerala. 

    SFI attacks Asianet News Kochi office; hooligans disrupt operations, threaten journalists

    On the one hand, they speak of freedom of the press, but on the other, they resort to violence against the media, Satheesan said, adding that it was fascism to invade the media office with a threatening tone.

    The Kerala Journalists' Union has strongly condemned the actions of the SFI. Breaking into the office of a media organization and threatening its employees is not protest, it is hooliganism, the Union said, adding that a country like Kerala, which values ​​democratic values, ​​cannot accept this. KUWJ State President MV Vineetha and General Secretary R Kiran Babu demanded that strong legal action be taken.

    Demanding that the government takes strict action to ensure media freedom, the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club said that criminals should not be allowed to thrive under cover of organizations. Thiruvananthapuram Press Club President M Radhakrishnan and Secretary K N Sanu demanded that the culprits should be arrested and legal action should be taken. 

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2023, 10:01 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Morning after SFI hooliganism at Asianet News office, CPI-M preaches ethics, slams anti-Marxist reportage

    Morning after SFI hooliganism at Asianet News office, CPI-M preaches ethics, slams anti-Marxist reportage

    BJP slams Delhi govt for setting up 'I love Manish Sisodia' desks in schools, AAP denies AJR

    BJP slams Delhi govt for setting up 'I love Manish Sisodia' desks in schools, AAP denies

    Manish Sisodia moves Delhi court for bail after Supreme Court junks his plea AJR

    Manish Sisodia moves Delhi court for bail after Supreme Court junks his plea

    Andhra Pradesh clinches investments worth Rs 13 lakh crore at Investors Summit: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy AJR

    Andhra Pradesh clinches investments worth Rs 13 lakh crore at Investors Summit: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

    Conrad Sangma stakes claim to form government may take oath as Meghalaya CM on March 7 gcw

    Conrad Sangma stakes claim to form government, may take oath as Meghalaya CM on March 7

    Recent Stories

    Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila shares flight turbulence video, says 'plane dropped 4000 feet' RBA

    Matthew McConaughey's wife Camila shares flight turbulence video, says 'plane dropped 4000 feet'

    Pooja Hegde, Urfi Javed, Mandira Bedi and many more at Gaurav Gupta Store Launch RBA

    Pooja Hegde, Urfi Javed, Mandira Bedi and many more at Gaurav Gupta Store Launch

    Morning after SFI hooliganism at Asianet News office, CPI-M preaches ethics, slams anti-Marxist reportage

    Morning after SFI hooliganism at Asianet News office, CPI-M preaches ethics, slams anti-Marxist reportage

    Holi 2023 5 tips to remove colours from your body hair nails gcw

    Holi 2023: 5 tips to remove colours from your body, hair & nails

    Three reasons how pomegranate is a superfood for your health vma

    Three reasons how pomegranate is a superfood for your health

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon