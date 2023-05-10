'More Rajasthan develops, more India's development will gain momentum': PM Modi

PM Modi said that the government of India believes in the 'mantra' of development of the country through the development of the state. The Prime Minister began his visit by offering prayers at Shrinathji Temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (May 10) visited Rajasthan as Karnataka votes to elect a fresh state assembly. Addressing a rally in Nathdwara, PM Modi said the more Rajasthan develops, the more India's development will gain momentum.

PM Modi also dedicated and laid the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 5,500 crores during his visit. "Today I have inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 5500 crore. I congratulate the people of Rajasthan for these development projects. Our government is focusing on providing modern infrastructure in Rajasthan," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister will launch multiple road and rail sector projects to boost connectivity. He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Udaipur railway station. PM Modi will visit the Shantivan complex of the Brahma Kumaris on Abu Road and lay the foundation stone for Super Speciality Charitable Global Hospital.

In January this year, PM Modi addressed a public programme in Bhilwara to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan revered by Gurjar community, while in February, he addressed a public meeting in Dausa after dedicating Delhi–Dausa–Lalsot section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

After Karnataka, the focus has now shifted from south to north. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Sirohi on Tuesday where he attended a training camp of the party at Mount Abu.