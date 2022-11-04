Morbi bridge collapse: Search and recovery operation ends, death toll at 135

In an official release, Gujarat commissioner of relief Harshad Patel said, "After verifying the information brought to the district administration, there is nobody else who is missing, and no chance of recovering any more bodies. Taking that into factor and after discussions with state and central agencies, we have called off rescue operations."

Officials on Thursday (November 3) night called off the rescue operations in Gujarat's Morbi district, five days after a 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchu river claiming at least 135 lives, adding that no more victims were reported missing.

According to reports, the search operation that was launched on Sunday (October 30) evening soon after the suspension bridge came crashing down.

"The rescue operations involving multiple agencies, including Indian Army, Navy, national and state disaster response forces and personnel from various departments of Gujarat, were called off at 8 pm on Thursday," said an official release.

"As a precautionary measure, one team each of the local fire brigade, the state disaster response force and the national disaster response force will remain stationed at the accident site until further orders," the release added.

So far, the Gujarat police have arrested as many as nine people in connection with the tragic incident. On Tuesday, the police informed a local court that the Oreva group, which signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in March 2022 to renovate and operate the bridge, and Dev Prakash Fabrications, to which the repair work was subcontracted to, did not have the expertise or qualification to carry out the work.

Of the nine arrested, Deepakbhai Parekh and Dineshbhai Dave are managers of the Oreva group, while Prakashbhai Parmar and Devangbhai Parmar are from Dev Parakash Fabrications. The other five arrested are ticket sellers and security guards deputed at the British-era suspension bridge.

Speaking on the ongoing investigation, Rahul Tripathi, SP, Morbi, had said, "We are questioning all the 4 accused in our custody and we are trying to establish the liability of the different kinds of lapses in the bridge renovation. We are doing a thorough investigation and if anyone's role comes forward, he or she will be booked and arrested."