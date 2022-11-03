Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    If committed any crime, arrest me: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren post skipping ED visit

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate today in connection with the alleged illegal mining in the state. However, he did not appear before the investigation agency. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 3, 2022, 4:01 PM IST

    Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who skipped the Enforcement Directorate (ED) appearance earlier on Thursday, dared the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre to arrest him if he had 'committed any crime,' alleging that a 'big conspiracy' is being hatched to bring down his state government.

    Soren was scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate today in link with the alleged illegal mining in the state. He did not, however, appear before the investigation agency. 

    While addressing the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader, Soren said, "I was called in by ED today when I already had a program in Chhattisgarh. A big conspiracy has been hatched. An attempt has been made to destabilise the (Jharkhand) govt."

    "If I've committed a crime, please come and arrest me. Why are you summoning people? If I have committed a crime, arrest me without issuing a summons. Security around the ED office has been beefed up. What makes you afraid of Jharkhandis?" added Soren.

    The federal investigation agency summoned Soren (47) to appear at its regional office in Ranchi's Hinoo district at 11 am on Thursday. 

    Soren slammed the BJP, claiming it was 'misusing' institutions as it couldn't face him politically. "At the request of our opposition, we were also summoned. An attempt has been made to demonstrate the ED's power... the people will give them the answer to every conspiracy," he tweeted.

    Previously, the ED had arrested and charged Pankaj Mishra, a close aide of Soren, Bachhu Yadav, and Prem Prakash, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with alleged illegal mining and extortion in Jharkhand and Bihar.

    The ED claims to have 'identified' more than Rs 1,000 crore in proceeds from crimes related to illegal mining in the state.

    The agency launched a probe after raids on Mishra's and his alleged associates' properties on July 8, covering 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhait, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki, and Barharwa in Jharkhand in the case related to alleged instances of illegal mining and extortion.

    Last Updated Nov 3, 2022, 4:19 PM IST
